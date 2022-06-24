More Opposition blows for AG

Embattled Attorney General Reginald Armour SC continued to be dealt more blows from the Opposition yesterday.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the AG has stooped to a “pathetically low level” by invoking the totally unrelated and irrelevant issue of section 34 in order to deflect from answering questions about his controversial affidavit.
The Opposition Senate bench led by Wade Mark walked out when the AG got up to speak on the Sexual Offenders (Amendment) (No 2) Bill yesterday.
For four consecutive sittings of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the Opposition has walked out on the AG whilst he was on his legs and has vowed to continue so doing as long as he is in office.
In a release yesterday, Persad-Bissessar stated that Section 34, which was also supported by the People’s National Movement (PNM) was swiftly repealed by the People’s Partnership and not a single person benefited from it.
Section 34 of the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Bill 2011 was a provision which afforded accused persons with cases ten years old and over to walk free if their cases were not being heard.
It was passed with support from both the then People’s Partnership Government and then Keith Rowley led PNM Opposition but was immediately repealed.
On Wednesday, the AG said he was opting to remain silent on the matter of his affidavit, saying he did not want another Section 34 scenario to derail the ongoing Piarco Airport legal matters.
Persad-Bissessar slammed Armour , stating that he was deflecting from “lying”on affidavit and raising the Section 34 issue that was swiftly dealt with and which the PNM supported.
She chided the AG for stating that he relied on his memory when he signed an affidavit stating he was a junior counsel to former minister Brian Kuei Tung in the Piarco matter when he was in fact a senior counsel. She stated that the Piarco Preliminary Inquiry was one the largest cases in our country’s history and AG Armour is telling the country in a statement that:
1. He couldn’t remember if he was a junior attorney and note-taker or a senior counsel during the Piarco preliminary enquiry.
2. He participated for five years in this case between 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and yet he could not recall what he did
3. He could not recollect that he was a senior counsel since 2003
4. He read the affidavit, signed it, e-mailed it and indicated that he was under penalty of perjury and did not realise what he signed was false and incorrect.
Persad-Bissessar stated that from the time the application to disqualify the AG from the Airport matter before the Miami courts was filed on April 13, 2022 to the time when he submitted his affidavit on April 24, 2022 there were 11 days to check the records and conduct due diligence which was not done.