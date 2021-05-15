More parents seeking help with stress

It is not easy being a parent during a pandemic.
Juggling a job, school from home and other responsibilities during the Covid-19 pandemic is continuing to take a toll on parents and caregivers, experts have said.
Speaking at a recent virtual discussion on “Stress, Covid-19 Burnout and Families” hosted by the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, child developmental and education specialist Marina Torres, founding member of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Parenting TT, said her organisation has had numerous requests from parents for services to cope with the stress of the pandemic.
“Despite being closed for a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have had endless phone calls and people making requests on our Facebook page for services, indicating that they are experiencing the effects of the pandemic.
“Some people have been on part-time pay or laid off and children have not been able to go to school, so parents have had to do double duty in terms of parenting and schooling, and teachers have had double duty in terms of teaching and parenting their children and schoolchildren.
“So people are really operating at more than a 100 per cent and they are doing so without relief. It is like burning a match right down to the end—that’s how a lot of people are feeling at this point in time,” Torres told the Sunday Express.
Parents and their children have had to learn coping mechanisms to handle stress, she said.
“I have had to teach parents how to handle stress. Parents are irritated and can’t understand why their children are not behaving and not sitting in their classes and doing their schoolwork, so the adults are stressed and because they are not coping well, they are passing it on to their children.
“I tell my parents to take deep breaths. I tell moms and dads to do the belly breathing where you fill your belly like a balloon with air and then release it before you respond. You do that because you need to put on your life jacket first, Torres said. “Parents are scared. They don’t know what is going to happen when their children go out to school, are fearful that their children won’t know the work and they worry about that.”
Family social worker at the National Family Services Division Anika James-Henry said families throughout T&T are experiencing burnout.
“We have found ourselves in a cycle of rolled-back restrictions and then with the advent of restrictions being placed again on the general population, persons have become overwhelmed. Parents are tired and they’ve tried different strategies and they don’t know what else to try to deal with their situation,” she told the Sunday Express. “We have adult clients who report a situation that previously would not bother them or they could have dealt with before; they are finding themselves now being unable to deal with simple issues.”
She gave an example.
“For instance, a child throws down a cup of water on her schoolbook at home and the parent would have expressed that she became angry and shouted and used obscene language towards the child, and that is something that she never engaged in in the presence of the child so she would have recognised that she is experiencing burnout,” James-Henry said.
“The stress is becoming too much for her and she would have looked for assistance through the National Family Services Division to address those issues. So, yes, families throughout Trinidad and Tobago are experiencing burnout, and what we need to do as educators and supporters of these families is to encourage them and to get the word out there that there is help.”
Options for parents
“They can turn to faith-based organisations, governmental institutions and even interest groups to help them to deal with these issues or for tips and tricks in addressing these concerns, so that it doesn’t have a long-term effect on the family after the restrictions are pulled back,” James-Henry said.
Albert Spence, parenting educator at Families in Action, said mothers are more prone to experience stress than fathers.
“Self-care is something that needs to be actively pursued and worked on until it becomes a part of your everyday world. We sometimes will experience a shutdown or burnout and will not be aware of it, which we can transfer to our children and our significant others. Mothers are walking around like supermom and they are more prone than fathers to get into that mode,” Spence suggested.
Some parents, like single mother Kemba Drayton, said coping has been an uphill battle since the first lockdown.
“Last year was difficult. I was dealing with the passing of my husband and trying to make ends meet. My two-year-old daughter’s daycare was closed and I have two sons in Standard Two and Standard Three, all suddenly at home.
“I earn a living by making and delivering breakfast at various companies and factories, so when everything got shut down last year, it was a lot for me to cope with. I found myself home with the children, no income and no help. I had to find devices and I had to find money to pay the bills. Everything got topsy-turvy for me,” she said.
Drayton added: “Now...although I am better able to handle it, there are days when I feel exhausted. The stress can be a lot at times and, sometimes, I don’t know where I get the strength to cope. It’s not easy when you don’t have the income coming in and it’s not easy when you have to juggle the household alone, especially in these times when Covid-19 is a real threat and everything else is uncertain.”
Psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh agrees that the new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 are causing more stress than before.
“Our social challenges of having to take care of a loved one at home, to do online classes with our children, to manage our jobs and the work-life balance can be very challenging.
“Covid-19 has caused an increase in mental health problems, intolerance, domestic abuse and fear of job loss.
“The economic strain is now worse as persons’ finances have dried up, with problems of providing food on the table for their children, paying mortgages, rent and bills, etc,” he said in a phone interview last week.
WHO tips
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has six tips for families isolating together and how parents can cope:
1. Spend some quality time together.
2. Keep it positive.
3. Have some structure like a consistent daily routine, as well as free time, to help children feel more secure.
4. Manage acting out.
The WHO recommends three steps for dealing with bad behaviour.
First, if you can catch it early, redirect or distract by suggesting you go outside or for a walk. If that doesn’t work, take a ten-second pause before you respond, breathe in and out slowly five times, and then try to respond in a calmer way.
The final recommendation is to instil consequences.
“Give your child a choice to follow your instruction before giving them the consequence,” the WHO says. “Once the consequence is over, give your child a chance to do something good, and praise them for it.”
5. Take steps to manage your stress and comfort children who are also stressed.
6. Talk openly about Covid-19.