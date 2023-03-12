More police patrols stepping in

THE Police Service is ramping up patrols along the East-West Corridor to get school violence under control.
Several video clips were shared on social media last week of school children engaging in acts of violence.
The clips were from areas such as Arima, Siparia, Arouca, Curepe and San Juan, and showed several groups of children, in their school uniforms, fighting one another and in one case, a parent.
However, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is warning that these activities will not be allowed to continue.
Speaking with the Sunday Express, Assistant Commissioner of Police Wayne Mystar, who supervises the Northern and North Eastern policing divisions, noted that the TTPS had adopted a “zero tolerance” approach to school violence.
“I have instructed my officers to arrest and place before the courts any student who practices violence. We are also urging parents to intervene in their children’s lives and assume responsibility for their actions. We are also advising parents to desist from getting into violent confrontations with students. The TTPS will continue to work with the principals and parents of all schools to come up with meaningful solutions to address school violence,” Mystar said.
One of the latest clips showed a confrontation between pupils of two schools in the Arima Market on Friday.
In this incident, officers of the Arima Police Station responded upon being made aware of the fracas, and upon arriving at the location, stopped and searched a group of pupils.
In the bags of two 16-year-old boys, they found a number of knives and weapons.
The two teenagers were arrested and charged with possession of offensive weaons, and are expected to appear before a judge in the Children’s Court tomorrow.
On March 8, a 13-year-old boy was arrested at his school in Arima when he was found with a quantity of marijuana.
He has since appeared before the Children’s Court on charges of trafficking a dangerous drug, and was given bail.
The matter is set to be heard on March 14.
Parents need to get
more involved
Snr Supt Kerwin Francis, who heads the Northern Division (Area North) spoke to the Sunday Express, and also called on parents to become more involved in the lives of their children.
“The Northern Division Area North continues its zero tolerance approach to acts of school violence and criminality being perpetuated by students of schools in the division, specifically, in Arima district and its environs,” Francis said.
He pointed to the arrest of the three teenagers in the Arima district between March 8 and March 10, as proof that the police were conducting patrols, and were acting on information to dispel any disturbances that may arise.
“I want to assure the public and parents and teachers that in all of the aforementioned circumstances, the constitutional rights of these students (who were searched and detained) have been observed and my officers have been carefully following the guidelines of the judges’ rules for children to ensure that we are in compliance of the guidelines contained therein. I want to again make a plea to all parents, that these children are your responsibility and where we find them offending the criminal law, whether it be on school compounds or in the streets of the division, especially Arima, and environs, they will be arrested and charged for offences,” Francis said.
Last August, 25 school health safety and security officers (SHSSOs) were trained to prevent and respond to threats and violence in schools by members of the TTPS Inter-Agency Task Force.
The officers, who are attached to the Health Safety and Security Services Unit in the St George East Educational District, underwent training on August 16 and 17 at Barataria South Secondary School.
The SHSSOs participated in sessions that dealt with assault, aggravated assault, aiding and abetting, assembling to gamble, assault with intent to rob, disturbing the peace, drug suppression and fighting (with a weapon), and have since been deployed to various facilities.
The interjection of increased patrols and the SHSSOs appeared to have worked as reports of violence involving schoolchildren declined during the rest of the year.
However, within the last two weeks, it appears that the scourge of school violence has returned, with reports of confrontations in the vicinities of the Siparia West Secondary School and San Juan North Secondary School.
Another incident was recorded at Tabaquite Secondary School where at least ten fights involving dozens of pupils took place earlier this month.
A disturbing video was recorded outside the Siparia West Secondary School on Wednesday, involving pupils in school uniform attacking a parent.
‘Creating out-of-control citizens’
On Thursday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly spoke at the People National Movement’s public meeting in Barataria and urged parents to take responsibility and teach children respect and discipline in order to combat T&T’s school violence problem.
The minister quoted a February 2023 survey looking at indiscipline in schools from April 2022—when schools reopened fully post-lockdowns—up to February of this year.
From that survey, she disclosed that out of an estimated 200,000 pupils in the school system, only 142 had been suspended three or more times.
Those errant pupils were from 47 schools out of 819. Six of those 47 schools are primary and 41 are secondary, she said.
Gadsby-Dolly, who said parents must help to take back T&T, noting that “indiscipline suggests we’re creating undisciplined, out of control citizens lacking judgment, decency, respect and focus, who are thin-skinned, ‘doh care’ and who’ll exit the system with or without the requisite qualifications to be decently employed. They’ll, therefore, become a burden on taxpayers, a menace to society and producers of similar citizens.”
She noted that pupils had apparently lost this discipline when they returned to physical classes in April 2022.
But she said parents had a role to play, in addition to teachers.
“Like charity, discipline begins in the home and spread abroad. Some 28 per cent of families in T&T are single-parent families, most of which are female-led. Therefore, like it or not, women have a serious responsibility for raising productive citizens...60 per cent of YTC inmates are from female-led homes,” Gadsby-Dolly said.
She also noted the importance of positive male role models in the lives of children.
“Whether or not you live with the child, you can help to instil discipline. Most offenders are boys, many with no father-figure active in their lives. So, be there for the children,” Gadsby-Dilly said.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds also commented on the issue this past week.
Responding to the video showing dozens of pupils of Siparia West Secondary School violently attacking a mother and her son, Hinds posted to his Facebook account that behaviours displayed by the pupils could be described as bad or criminal.
He called on parents, teachers and others in society to render assistance.
Hinds said, “A student was killed in a country in the region in a similar episode of bad or criminal behaviour. It seems that our bad behaviour will not stop until we get a similar outcome! Imagine students of different schools in competition for which school could generate the most fights! Sadly, this is the unfortunate result of our collective poor socialisation of our youth. Bear in mind that their behaviours are also seriously influenced by the events occurring way outside of their homes and their country, via social media,” he wrote.
“Meanwhile, the girls at SAGHS in stiff competition to see which school wins the most scholarships! They demonstrate that in the midst of the madness, bacchanal and confusion that some seem to love and revel in, there are others who are holding up the ideals and meeting the expectations of what we are supposed to be.
“Most of all, what we have the potential to become. The law enforcement platform of National Security will do our part, but parents, teachers and others in the society must all join in to do theirs. Parents are the first responders and the best crime stoppers!” he added.
Speaking during CCN-TV6’s Beyond the Tape programme, this week, acting Senior Superintendent of the Port of Spain Division Roger Alexander said, “These students are challenging these persons. No longer are we sending our children to school. We are sending them to the (World Wrestling Entertainment)...They are beating the lady. Whenever we are called to service, especially under these conditions where there should be some other type of authority dealing with it, we are short-paying persons who want our service. We are short supplying them.”