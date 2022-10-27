Palo Seco residents held a second day of fiery demonstrations yesterday, blocking the SS Erin Main Road with burning debris and tyres, in protest of rising unemployment, crime, and the cost of living in the area.
Yesterday morning, traffic was brought to a halt in and out of the constituency, with fires being lit by protesters who said they were desperate for assistance.
In Santa Flora, the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) attempted to secure fallen cables where protesters had cut trees to block roads. By mid-morning, however, police and the Fire Service had been dispatched to the area to clear the debris and reopen roads.
Residents, however, said they were willing to continue demonstrations until the issues were addressed by relevant authorities, some calling for a response from Member of Parliament for the area, Labour Minister Stephen McClashie, and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
“This country is so filthy rich, and it is a shame to see we have poverty-stricken people in this country who get up in the morning and don’t know where they are getting something to eat,” resident Frank Ronald, an ex-Petrotrin employee, told the Express yesterday.
“That is the reason why on a daily basis there is an increase in crime in the Palo Seco area. We are calling on the authorities—please do not close your eyes, do not turn your back on the bad situation that right now is confronting our country. It is time we get serious and say enough is enough,” he said.
‘Disrespectful’ PM
Speaking on behalf of demonstrators, Ronald said residents had taken the decision to demonstrate as a result of high fuel prices, unemployment, crime and poor roads in the area. He said rising costs had left many desperate, which has, in turn, resulted in a high crime rate.
“The first that we would like to address is the high price of gasoline in this country. We think it is ridiculous and we are calling on the authorities to drop the price of gasoline. The drivers of this country are under a real strain as it is.
“Right now, apart from the gasoline, we also want to talk about the high price of groceries. There are a lot of poor people in this area, especially since they closed Petrotrin the unemployment in this area is very, very high. There are children who cannot go to school—one, because they cannot pay the taxi fares to go to school; they have nothing to eat on a daily basis, and thus the reason why we have such a problem in relation to poverty in Palo Seco,” he said.
In addition, the area’s roads have been vastly neglected, causing distress to the driving public, Ronald said.
“The road in the area is terrible. We are living in the country where we have all the assets, asphalt, oil, everything to have some of the most beautiful roads. We have natural gas. Poverty is rising every day,” he said.
Calling for a response from Government representatives, he said: “The prime minister of this country seems to be disrespectful in how he is dealing with the citizens. It is time to get the shame out of his face and do something with the money. If he cannot do anything, leave the office...
“The first and the last time I saw that man (McClashie) was in the election. That individual is also showing us a lot of disrespect.
“He has no time with the people of La Brea. For what reason the people put him in power, I don’t know,” he said.
The Express tried contacting McClashie for a response yesterday, but none was received.