More pupils return to Rose Hill

Police officers

Security beefed up: Police officers stand guard outside Rose Hill RC Primary School, Laventille, on Wednesday as pupils arrived for classes.

Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

MORE pupils turned up for classes at Rose Hill RC Primary School yesterday.

On Wednesday, only 56 pupils—said to be less than 25 per cent of the school population—turned up.

Yesterday, more pupils were seen entering the school and present for activities.

Though regular classes have yet to resume, the Ministry of Education’s Student Support Services Division (SSSD) continued its resiliency programme at the school, located on La Coulee Street, Laventille.

This included counselling with a social worker and guidance officer following the traumatic incident that pupils, teachers, the principal and workers at the school would have experienced after having to lie on the floor and hide under desks, in fear of the terrifying sounds of rapid gunfire nearby last week Monday.

Personnel from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Victim and Witness Support Unit visited the school again yesterday.

Aside from the counselling, Roman Catholic priest Clifford Mainooh held a Mass at the school.

Speaking to the Express, a school official said: “Today was good. The children turned out. They had a wonderful time at Mass. The community police was there. The social worker and the guidance officer are working assiduously with the pupils. The children are moving ahead in a positive manner.”

Outside the school’s compound, there was a heightened security presence in the area by members of the TTPS and the T&T Defence Force (TTDF) patrolling. As such, the community appeared to be very quiet during school hours yesterday.

The Express was also informed by a mother of a pupil at the school that a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) meeting is being organised so that parents would be able to voice their concerns following the distressing incident.

