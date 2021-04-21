More restrictions on gatherings, activities

THE population may have had a little too much fun during the past three weeks.
A spike in Covid-19 cases yesterday led the Government to bring back restrictions on activities and gatherings not seen since the early days of the pandemic last year.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced additional restrictions on gatherings—including at places of worship—as at midnight last night.
They will be added to the public health regulations announced last week.
All the measures will expire on May 16 and are aimed at bringing down a steep spike in Covid-19 cases that has also seen hospital occupancy increasing.
Deyalsingh announced that there can be no public gatherings for entertainment or concerts, gatherings at weddings and funerals are now reduced to ten people (from 20), public servants will return to a rotation system at 50 per cent to reduce the number of people at Government offices at any given time, and places of worship will go to 25 per cent capacity, down from 50 per cent.
Deyalsingh said this will take tens of thousands of people off the work and transport grid, noting that “office spread” has been identified as a source of Covid-19 spread.
He said the Government was not yet touching the private sector, but appealed to people there to also be responsible.
The public health measures join restrictions re-introduced last week, including the closure of beaches and a ban again on in-house dining at restaurants and bars, which was prompted by a sharp increase in the Covid-19 daily infection rate that has also been linked to mass gatherings over the Easter holiday long weekend from April 2 to 5.
Deyalsingh said with regard to places of worship, services may remain at 90 minutes, but people attending the events must keep their masks on at all times.
The minister, expressing concern as to the rise in hospital occupancy, said it was “sad” that irresponsible people were trying to twist Government’s efforts and “confuse the public”, when “we should be pulling together as a country, pulling together as one”.
He said the decisions followed a meeting yesterday morning led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, which included himself, new National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, thoracic medical director at the Caura Hospital Dr Michelle Trotman, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and Energy Minister Stuart Young in his capacity as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.
Deyalsingh said the team would have been guided by the same empirical data being presented to the public.
The team “looked at the evidence” and has a duty to continue to protect the population and the most vulnerable, including the elderly and children, he said.
The country’s long-term economic strength also had to be considered, the Health Minister said. The authorities had tried to strike a balance with activities and congregating, but were now driven by the data to impose the new restrictions, he added.
More vaccines and sites
The has confirmed another large order of Covid-19 vaccines, Deyalsingh said.
The Government on Monday “firmly” confirmed an order for 875,000 vaccines from the Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) and “once deliveries commence, available vaccine doses will be shared equitably to all participating countries”, he said.
“Our current confirmed order is Pfizer—250,000 doses, Johnson & Johnson—625,000 doses, which will give in total 875,000 doses,” Deyalsingh said.
The minister noted that Johnson & Johnson has paused its United States roll-out due to reports of blood clots in some women recipients, which he said “adds a further layer of complexity”. The Government will also, in the coming days, confirm if it is receiving another shipment in May from the COVAX facility.
A donation from China may also be possible by the end of this month but this hinges on the World Health Organisation’s approval of that country’s Sinopharm product, as T&T only uses WHO-certified vaccines.
The Ministry of Health has also announced two new vaccination sites, bringing the number of sites across the country to 25, with the activation from today to Sunday of locations at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain and the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.
This is to “increase the rate of administration of the Covid-19 vaccine to people with existing appointments”, the Ministry said in a statement yesterday.
Vaccine facilities have also been activated at Morvant, Carenage and St Helena, to increase public delivery.
Around 20,000 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine since the launch of the public programme on April 6 and the ministry also advised that it will “increase the rate of the administration of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines from the current stock of vaccines”.
“All existing Covid-19 vaccine appointments for the designated Covid-19 vaccination facilities will be honoured and brought forward to the week ending Sunday...,” the ministry said.
“The vaccination of eligible people, using the current stock of vaccines, will end in approximately one week. The required quantity of vaccines will be held to administer the second dose. This process has already been initiated,” the ministry stated.
New appointments will not be given at this time but “healthcare workers, people with non-communicable diseases and those who are 60 years and older” may contact the various facilities via call-in or WhatsApp numbers “to be included in the list of eligible persons who are interested in receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, when new stock is available”.
Walk-ins will not be facilitated, the ministry said.