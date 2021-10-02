More restrictions will hurt, not help us

We can’t catch a break.
This was the view yesterday of restaurant owners and food establishments following Government’s announcement that restaurant operators will be fined $25,000 if they allow unvaccinated customers into their establishments.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said patrons must walk with their vaccination cards and proof of identification as part of the safe zone operations for restaurants, gyms, cinemas, casinos and other types of businesses.
But MovieTowne chairman Derek Chin said restaurant owners already understood the situation.
“What we are going to do is obviously respect the safe zones and operate accordingly, but my concern is the capacity level. Instead of outlining more mandates, we should be looking at how to open business properly,” he told the Sunday Express by phone yesterday.
“They are allowing us to reopen, but we still do not have a chance of attracting enough people to make it worthwhile. Yes, we appreciate the safe zones and the fact that people have to be vaccinated to come out, but we are looking for a lot more encouragement,” Chin added.
Peter George, of Trent Restaurant Group—which operates Trotters, Buzo, Amara and Blue Star Diner—said further restrictions will only hurt establishments.
“I will comply with any mandate, but the restaurant business (has) one foot in the coffin. Instead of being words of support and words of assistance after having received absolutely zero financial help and being closed for the better part of 18 months, for the staff to receive pittance which is still largely unpaid five months after being promised, to come now and levy this further punitive penalty on restaurants is not the way forward.
“We would abide as best as we can to whatever mandate is laid down that is within the confines of the law,” he said in a telephone interview.
George added: “I would like to ask how many members in the Senate and the Cabinet are vaccinated. I think the country should have those numbers. It’s only right because if you are telling us what to do and you don’t have all (Government) fully vaccinated, the country needs to know.”
Owner of Esther’s Eatery in Arima Esther Balbosa said it would be an additional job to have employees check every customer who entered her establishment.
“It may be tedious, but we will have to do what is necessary to avoid fines, as $25,000 is not easy to pay, especially for small establishments who have struggled to stay alive. The Government is doing its part and we will have to do ours, as stressful as it may be,” she said.