More time for Erla

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has gotten an early birthday gift -a year’s extension to her position as the country’s top cop.
She will continue to deal with crime in the country’s as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday that some aspects of the crime-fighting formula are failing and require intervention.
The Commissioner will reach the retirement age of 60 on May 15, 2023.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds issued a release yesterday stating that the Commissioner will continue in office as the Cabinet “agreed and confirmed an extension to the years of service” in accordance with Section 75 of the Police Service Act, Chapter 15:01.
Her extension will run for the period May 15, 2023, to May 24, 2024.
The Minister noted that according to Section 75 of the Police Service Act, the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, where it is considered in the national interest, may extend the years of service of an officer in the First Division after the officer has reached the prescribed age of retirement.
He stated: “This extension will be for a period of one year in the first instance and thereafter, subject to an annual review, for a maximum of two further periods of one year each, according to the Act. Action for the engagement of Her Excellency the President, in this regard, has ensued.”
Meanwhile, at a news conference yesterday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, the Prime Minister said crime remains a concern to his Government.
Questioned on whether the crime-fighting formula has failed, Rowley replied: “Of course some things are failing, we have to find out what is failing, where the failure is taking place because certainly what is happening now cannot be accepted as the norm and cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely.”
The Prime Minister, who heads the National Security Council, said he meets with the Council regularly and the heads of the security system and is aware of what they are doing.
“We are not getting the kinds of results that will put an end to the trend but one can take comfort in the fact that we do get some results and if you ask yourself had the police and their support systems not been extracting the arms and ammunition that they have been from time to time and the few persons, what really would have been the story?” he said.
Rowley added: “We are in fact having some serious concerns, I myself have serious concerns, I continue to have them and I would have been able to say more to the country but I can’t say more now because I am constrained.”
He said a time will come when more will be known and the public will understand the point of his concerns.
It was noted that Hinds made recent controversial comments that criminals had friends in high places, including the Judiciary which was condemned by members of the Judiciary.
Asked if he had spoken to the Minister on this matter, the Prime Minister said he speaks to his Ministers all the time.
“I have not taken the public position on this matter because there is a limit to what one can interpret, interpretations are very subjective and personal feelings are very personal so I can’t say no more on that,” he said.
Questioned on how he would interpret Hinds’ remarks, Rowley said: “I understand what was said so there wasn’t anything for me to interpret, I understood what was being said.”