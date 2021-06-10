More vaccine chaos

Another vaccine failure occurred yesterday leaving many elderly people traumatised.
Hundreds of people over 60 years of age showed up at health centres across the country hoping to be vaccinated but many were turned away yet again as chaos ensued once more on day two of the Sinopharm vaccine rollout, this time for only persons over 60.
In a bid to prevent thousands of people from showing up for vaccines and overwhelming the system again yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Wednesday announced that from yesterday, only persons over 60 years of age would be allowed to take the vaccine but by an alphabetical system in place, beginning with surnames A to E.
People followed this instruction and many were denied the vaccine.
And once again there were overwhelmingly long lines, lack of social distancing, lack of vaccines available for those who showed up and confusion due to poor communication to the population.
When the Express visited the St Joseph Enhanced health centre, people had lined up from as early as minutes after 5 a.m. again but by 7 a.m. they were told by healthcare workers that only 50 people would be vaccinated .
Everyone else was advised to leave and police officers were again called in to disperse people who assembled outside and to control the social distance of those allowed to remain in line. The news left many elderly people in agony as they told the Express their vaccination process has been nothing but painful.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, one woman who brought her elderly father to be vaccinated but was denied for a second day said, “My father is in his seventies. He can’t walk properly. He is a stroke case. We came very early yesterday (Wednesday) and did not get through. They said those with names A to E to come back again today (Thursday). I make the man wake up early and rush to come here before six only to be told that they only taking few people inside. This is totally unfair. How can they be treating their senior citizens like that? And no one knows what’s the next step. They told us to listen to the news for more announcements. This could never make sense.”
The Express observed how weak and slow her elderly father appeared as he sat waiting outside the health centre because he could not stand up any longer.
Do something different
One frustrated 62-year-old man who was also turned away yesterday said, “I don’t understand what going on here. People getting up from their house five o’clock in the morning because the curfew is until five, so you can’t come before five, and when you come down here rain falling. You have to stand up in the rain. And when you stand up in the rain now, they coming and telling you, you have to come back... Do the thing different from this. Look everyone here today. They have to come back here tomorrow and go through the same process again for them to tell you to go back home. They say that they get the amount of people that they are supposed to vaccinate today. And only that little bit of people gone inside there.”
However, for those who did get through, they said the process was also an extremely long and painful wait.
An 80-year-old man said, “I came with my wife. I am 80 years old. We reach 5.30 a.m, and I got number 20. I only now get through.”
He was administered the vaccine after 10 a.m., he said. When asked how he felt after getting his Sinopharm shot, he said, “I feel good.”
At the Arima District health facility, hundreds were also turned away.
Lennox Brown, 73, told the Express, “I came this morning but they only took 40 people so I didn’t get through. And this is what I really can’t understand. It’s really ridiculous. Something definitely wrong with this system.”
Brown said he travelled very early from Matura to be vaccinated but by the time he arrived at the health centre, there were already over 100 people in front of him. He said he felt very confused and hurt that senior citizens were being treated in such a manner, with no consideration for their existing health concerns and age.
Health care workers at the facility also announced that only 50 numbers would be given to the first 50 people in line at the health centre and advised everyone else to leave.
Only 40 people were however allowed to take a number and be seated at the entrance of the health centre.
Another healthcare worker later said they would only be accepting persons who already had appointments and 40 walk-ins with surnames A to E as there were not enough vaccines to vaccinate anyone else.
Police officers from the Arima police station were also on site to ensure that the crowds cooperated.
And at the La Horquetta, Maloney and Arouca health centres, which are much smaller in size compared to the Arima health facility and the St Joseph Enhanced health facility, many people were also turned away and there were clusters of people trying to fit into the lines.
One woman who came with her elderly parents at 5 a.m. for a second day in a row at the Arouca health centre said she was told that vaccination would begin at 1 p.m. as it did on Wednesday because there is maternity clinic first.
Additionally, she said people were being dishonest about the time they arrived at the health centre, thus leaving many elderly people who arrived early at a disadvantage.
Rain also began to fall, leaving elderly people without shelter.
As for those elderly people who arrived early and were within the first 50 people in line, only 36 were given forms to be filled out around 11 a.m.
They were then allowed to be seated under a tent and told that vaccination would begin at 1 p.m.