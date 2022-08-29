More water woes in Grande

Potable water is considered a lifeblood of existence.
Our lifestyle depends on clean water for hygienic and household usage while clean water is necessary for healthy ecosystems in terms of wildlife habitat and places to fish, paddle, surf, and swim.
Our economy depends on clean water for manufacturing, farming, tourism, recreation, and energy production, while other economic sectors need clean water to function and flourish.
Yet in 2022 in Trinidad and Tobago, some people struggle to get a suitable supply of potable water for months, sometimes years.
On Thursday, the Express highlighted the plight of Sangre Grande residents via an article titled “Grande pleads for water as taps run dry”.
Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Anil Juteram said because of a lack of water in their taps, poor people have to pay $700 and $800 to get a tank filled via a truck-borne supply.
Juteram also noted that the situation has become so dire that some residents are considering selling their homes and moving out of the area as they can no longer deal with the problem.
In a visit to Melajo Village, Vega de Oropouche in Sangre Grande, residents shared with the Express sentiments similar to those expressed by residents in Cumuto and Coalmine.
Arjun Singh, who lives at Members #1 in Melajo, said he has been without a pipe-borne supply since 2014.
Another Members #1 resident stated his tap has been dry for the past 16 months, while a resident on the main road said he has been without water for the past four months and counting.
“I’m paying over $300 every quarter for water and since 2014 I’ve been complaining about water not reaching by me at all, yet, WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) expects me to pay my bill every quarter,” Singh said.
He added: “We went by the MP Roger Monroe in January and he promised to have the situation addressed but we have not heard anything from him since and no one ever came to check out our complaint.”
Residents said there’s a strange situation where villagers living before the lone standpipe in the community receive water while those residing after the standpipe get none.
Stating that countless reports have been lodged with WASA, one resident noted that every two to three days a WASA employee comes and says he’s there to open the water but yet they can’t get any water.
“I’m wondering if they are deliberately trying to victimise some 25 to 30 households,” the resident said.
He noted that in total some 100 households are affected in some manner by the lack of water.
For villager Neisha Romero, it means taking a three-quarter mile trek back and forth to the standpipe every day with a wheelbarrow of containers just to ensure she has water for her home.
“People here have to use wheelbarrows to try and full a few containers and take it to their homes while those with vehicles fill up their containers at the standpipe and take it to their homes just to be able to have a supply of water daily,” Singh lamented.
He called for a booster pump to be installed to increase the pressure of the supply so residents will have some form of relief.
When the Express contacted the office of the Member of Parliament for Toco/Sangre Grande, Monroe said while he could not recall the meeting with residents, some repair works were done about two months ago and the villagers started receiving a supply of water.
“But at present there are challenges with the North Oropouche Water Treatment Plant so the water pressure is low and it’s probably not reaching them at this point in time,” Monroe said.
He did not say how soon those challenges would be resolved.