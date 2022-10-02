Forty-four women have been killed so far this year.
This represents an estimated ten per cent of the 442 murders reported last Thursday.
Speaking with the Express last week, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said the number of women killed this year was a number of serious concern to the Police Service (TTPS).
However, he noted police had observed a new trend, in that there appeared to be more women being killed or injured as a result of their associations with gang violence.
Up to last Thursday, seven women had been killed in connection with gang-related activities, with others reporting injuries as a result of their connections.
“This is something that is of concern to us. We are realising that more and more women each year are dying as a result of their affiliations to persons who are known to be involved in criminal activities. This number appears to be growing all while the number of persons who are victims from domestic violence remain about the same.
“So, we are taking note of this development and are asking women to be mindful of the company they keep. Things like this, which are in your power to change, you should be very mindful to do so. Because we are seeing more and more casualties of women, either as a result of direct involvement, or being bystanders to these types of elements,” Jacob said.
As it related to domestic violence, Jacob also called on people who may know of such activities being committed to report it, as such violent crimes were not easily detectable by patrols or operations.
“It is something that starts indoors, or behind closed doors. Away from the eyes of the police on patrols. So, the challenge is we have to get these victims to speak out. And even if they can’t, we need the persons around them—friends, family neighbours—to notice the red flags and try to speak out on their behalf or intervene,” Jacob said.
“...We need the pastors, and imams, and all these religious leaders to get involved. And similarly, we would also advise them to get training which is available for them via various non-government organisations, so that they can give prudent advice for the situation that arises. This is key, because you might have the will to help, but not necessarily the knowledge on how to properly go about your actions,” he said.