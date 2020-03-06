A total of 113 women have been killed in domestic violence situations from 2017 to February 2020.
Another 1,393 women reported being beaten by people they shared a close relationship with between 2017 and 2019, and 728 women told the police they received threats.
During this period, 342 reports of breaches of protection orders were made to the police.
The statistics from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Crime and Problem Analysis Branch were provided to the media by the Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC), during a rally yesterday at Centre City Mall, Chaguanas.
The EOC’s headquarters is in Chaguanas.
Titled “My Sister’s Keeper”, the rally was held in commemoration of International Women’s Day and in support of a stand against domestic violence.
International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8.
EOC chairman Lynette Seebaran-Suite told the Express that, for this year to date, nine women were killed in domestic violence/intimate partner situations.
“If this trend continues, we will have a bumper year,” she said.
The Police Service reported on Thursday that 13 women and girls have been killed this year, 11 of whom were as a result of domestic violence and assaults.
Seebaran-Suite also disclosed that an IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) Women’s Health Survey, involving more than 1,000 women across T&T, has shown that one in every three women has suffered violence at the hands of their partners.
“Near one-third of our women have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) in their lifetime.
“This is way too high for a country of 1.4 million people, as this translates into approximately 130,000 women in our population having experienced some form of violence,” the IDB study stated.
Police statistics also show that 38 reports of psychological abuse from domestic violence situations were made; 67 of verbal abuse; and 21 of malicious damage.
There were 28 reports of wounding, nine reports of child abuse and abandonment, and eight of sexual abuse.
Women who experience IPV are also at greater risk of unwanted pregnancies, as they are sometimes prevented from accessing birth control, and sexually transmitted infections like HIV, the IDB study said.
“Over seven per cent of the women said they experienced physical violence during pregnancy and over 90 per cent of these incidents involved the father of the unborn child.”
‘Step in’
Seebaran said the EOC, through the rally, hoped to help stop violence against women and children by encouraging friends, neighbours and bystanders to step in and intervene when they see such acts being carried out.
“Domestic violence, in particular violence against women and girls, is one of the most common forms of insecurity facing citizens in T&T,” she said.
A number of service providers, like the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority, non-governmental organisations and businesses supported the rally in various ways.
Information was shared with passers-by and those who stopped to listen on protection orders, legal advice on domestic violence, counselling, shelters for women and other related matters.
Supporting the rally was Ava Jardine, a domestic violence survivor.
Jardine, 69, a former schoolteacher, said she had to flee her home with her daughter to escape constant verbal abuse.
She advised women who are victims of verbal abuse: “Don’t internalise it.”
A man walking by lamented that the issue of women who are unfaithful to their partners “was not being addressed at all”.
“They say to walk away but it’s difficult to do that after you have worked hard and invested so much in your relationship, financially and otherwise.
“Not everybody has that strength to walk away,” he said.