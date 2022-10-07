Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian said yesterday it was not her intention to bouff anyone in her social media post, which read: “You are big and you have sense. Me to all who messaging me since 4 am. Make sensible decisions aka the best decision for you and yours.”
Instead, Morris-Julian, who is also D’Abadie/O’Meara MP, maintained she was merely urging residents to stay indoors unless it was absolutely necessary to venture out, since the Mausica and D’Abadie rivers had overflowed their banks while the Peytonville Bridge was also “compromised”.
In a phone interview yesterday, Morris-Julian said: “I was speaking as a mother to my constituents. I was asking them to make the right decisions.
“I did not bouff anybody. I know there are many compromised bridges. I did not want anyone to get harmed. Mausica River, D’Abadie River and the Peytonville Bridge were compromised
“I was out till 3 a.m. and went out back at 9 a.m. We opened the shelter in Carapo. We are giving food, water and other kinds of support. We are doing the best we can under the conditions.
“My team and I went out to them. We are going out to them. A large number of houses were under water near the D’Abadie/O’Meara area...,” she said.
Morris-Julian also e-mailed a response which sought to clear the air. It read: “Regarding my post this morning, multiple calls were made by individuals alerting me of their intention to traverse compromised flooding areas and also drop their children off to school.
“Additionally, they were also requesting my permission to venture outdoors and into flood-prone areas. Despite my pleas to desist from engaging in such recklessness, I cited health and safety breaches. However, they were adamant on their course of action.
“One male resident from Peytonville, Carapo, went so far to inform me, should anything happen to him and his children while crossing the compromised Peytonville Bridge, the blame would be placed squarely on my shoulder.
“This comment from the resident, after I told him to avoid his course of action. I eventually indicated he was ‘big and had sense’...”
“That was history, my post this morning.
“I am always available to my constituents whom I view as family. Although my comment did not have the attendant back story, I have the greatest compassion for them and their families. I continue to work in their best interest and safety.”