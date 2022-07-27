Protests over bad roads and poor representation spread to Cashew Gardens in Chaguanas and Claxton Bay yesterday, as residents blocked roadways and called out past and present governments on failed promises.
And Moruga residents stepped up their protest action, blocking the main road in Cachipe Village, bringing a halt to traffic heading into Princes Town.
In Cashew Gardens, residents said they have waited patiently for governments to fulfil their promises to repair a stretch of roadway along the Edinburgh Road. And words having failed, residents said a decision was taken to block the roadway with debris and burning tyres yesterday morning.
Resident Navadvipa Brathwaite said, “We are a peaceful group of people. We went through all the right channels. We wrote to the councillors, the MP and the minister. But we got no response. And we believe we are being neglected.”
Around 4.30 a.m., residents emptied buckets of top soil across the Edinburgh Road and lit tyres, preventing vehicles from passing along the main road.
“But the drivers were not upset because they understand what we are dealing with. Normal cars cannot pass on that road without touching. It is damaging the cars. A Hilux might get through, but most people here have cars. It is painful for taxi-drivers who have to drive along this road all day,” he said.
Brathwaite said police arrived around 8 a.m., bringing a backhoe to clear the debris. However, he said protesters continued to hold up placards and call on the authorities to end their misery.
He said protests will continue until the authorities respond. “And we are not talking about more promises. We want to see action,” he said.
Claxton Bay taxi-drivers also burned tyres near Soledad Road, calling on the authorities to repair the roadway. The drivers said they were frustrated by the condition of the roadway and decided to switch off their engines yesterday and take action against lack of proper representation.
And commuters were not angered as they, too, supported the taxi-drivers.
The Express was told that the crater-like potholes had worsened in recent days, following heavy rainfall.
And calls to the relevant authorities to repair the roads have been ignored.
The taxi-drivers said they were prepared to continue their protest action until someone responds.
Keeping the fire burning
In Moruga, residents moved their protest from La Lune to Cachipe Village, where the main road was blocked by burning debris.
The residents said they were not satisfied with the response of MP Michelle Benjamin and decided to intensify protest action.
On Monday, residents blocked the roadway in La Lune, calling on the authorities to repair landslides and potholes along the roadway.
Moruga resident Messiah Baptiste said residents intend to keep the fire burning until Government commences rehabilitation work on the roads in their community.
He believes the constituency of Moruga/Tableland was being discriminated against by the Government, as it was being held by the UNC MP Benjamin. Baptiste said, “This Government has shown that they do not care for poor people, and we will now take it into our own hands and keep the fire burning here until they act.”
He said for too long residents have been made to drive along deplorable roads. “We intend to keep this action going for as long as it takes to get a response by the Government,” he said.
Benjamin visited the area on Monday evening to meet residents at the La Lune recreation ground. But residents were not pleased to hear of the lack of material and equipment at the regional corporations.
The Express was told residents were frustrated with the lack of response, and intend to intensify protest action until their cries are heard.
Residents appealed to Government ministers to visit the area and get a first-hand look at the roadway, where several landslips had developed over the years, caused by severe land movement.
The Express was told residents have lost their homes due to the land slippage, but even that was not enough to convince the authorities to find a solution.