Former foreign affairs minister Dennis Moses has been appointed High Commissioner to Canada.
The Government received agreement from the Canadian government in respect of Moses and the instrument of appointment has been prepared.
When contacted yesterday, Moses declined to speak on the matter.
Moses was foreign and Caricom affairs minister for five years, and was regarded as a low-profile minister, operating mostly outside the limelight.
Moses is due to leave the country shortly. He is the third former minister in recent times to be this country’s envoy to Canada.
Former minister Arnold Piggott and Camille Robinson-Regis were previously appointed. Piggott was High Commissioner between 2003 and 2006, but served as a minister before and after that period. His appointment was sandwiched between his appointment as Minister of Works and Transport and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Robinson-Regis was appointed High Commissioner in 2008 after she did not offer herself as a candidate in the 2007 general election.
Her appointment ended with the change of government after the 2010 general election.
Other appointments
The Express understands the term of office of Orville London as High Commissioner to London has come to an end, and he has returned to Tobago.
There are a number of appointments to be made.
These appointments the London mission, the mission in Brazil (which was held by now-Foreign Affairs Minister Amery Browne) and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York (which was held by now-Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles).
It is understood that steps are being taken to fill those positions.