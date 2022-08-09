During the rainy season, many families have had to contend with flash flooding as well as what can only be described as a mosquito infestation.
The blood-thirsty bugs have reportedly overrun Chaguanas, Couva, and the surrounding areas, showing no mercy to the populace.
The year-round spraying to keep the insects at bay has seen considerable delays due to a shortage of money, according to Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed, who also told the Express that he understood the burgesses’ suffering.
Mohammed claims that due to a lack of finance, the corporation was unable to buy the necessary chemicals to curb influx of mosquitoes in the area.
“We attempted to purchase these chemicals using funds from our unspent balances. We only recently received approval for it, and we are currently ordering the chemicals,” he said.
Mohammed said the corporation recently purchased larger machines to spray mosquitoes which should increase productivity.
According to Mohammed, this year there hasn’t been any spraying in the borough, despite the fact that each district in the Chaguanas region is typically sprayed for mosquitoes once a month. The problem has not been made better by the weather given the rise in mosquito activity, he added.
Mohammed stated that spraying will begin as soon as the necessary chemicals are acquired. Although he was unable to provide an exact start date for the spraying, he said it is a top priority.
Eradication tips
The ministry of Health advises the following actions on its website to prevent mosquito spread/breeding:
Periodically clean, remove, turn over, or treat potential breeding areas such as flower pot saucers, vases, tyres, buckets, barrels, plastic drums, and water storage containers. The general public is additionally recommended to safeguard themselves and their family from mosquito bites by:
• Bed netting for mosquitoes
• Donning long sleeves and long pants, applying insect repellent to the skin, or spraying insecticide indoors.
Call 612-4823 ext. 5456/5402 or 612-0088 if a citizen wants to get in touch with the IVCD about vector control efforts. A name, address, and phone number must be provided when asking for help.