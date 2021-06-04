‘Most got it from family or at work’

The majority of the 49 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tobago this week contracted the virus either in the workplace or from relatives in the household, Dr Anthony Thompson of Tobago’s County Medical Office of Health confirmed yesterday.
Tobago recorded the 49 cases on Thursday.
It was the highest number of cases to be recorded in Tobago in one day since the pandemic started affecting the country in 2020.
The island recorded two more positive cases of the virus yesterday, bringing total active cases to 200.
Thompson said workplaces tend to be the most frequent area where clusters are seen.
He said this is because when dealing with co-workers, people drop their guard and inadvertently expose themselves to the virus.
However, they observe health precautions when dealing with the public, he noted.
Secretary of Health Tracy Davidson-Celestine disclosed that last week she was told of an entire family who tested positive for the virus as a result of one person deciding to visit a cousin.
“We all know that our world has been rocked to the core. And we are also seeing younger people dying with and even without co-morbidities, and so the message that I want to share with you... is that if you do not take this virus seriously, then it will eventually become about your life and even death,” she warned.
Tobago starts
home isolation
Davidson-Celestine announced that Tobago has begun home isolation of Covid-19 patients, as it could not keep adding bed spaces as Covid infection numbers climbed.
“So persons who are Covid-positive and are well, that is, asymptomatic, will be asked to stay at home and isolate. And of course we ask each and every person who falls into that category to not break the quarantine rules and regulations because we are focused on keeping the numbers down,” she said.
“Our approach would be to only host those in our facilities of care who are persons who can easily be considered at-risk, and those are those who are over 60 years of age with co-morbidities, those who are ill, or those who cannot effectively isolate at home. They will be brought into our facility of care.
“And so now more than ever, we are urging people to call the hotline if you suspect that you have been exposed or if you have flu-like symptoms,” she stressed.
Antigen testing
to be rolled out
Davidson-Celestine also announced that Tobago will roll out its antigen testing programme next week, which will add more capacity to current testing arrangements on the island.
She noted there are two streams of testing in Tobago—polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, and batch processing, which takes place at the Trinidad Public Health Laboratory.
“With the antigen testing, this will help us to increase the reporting time on results, because as our numbers climb, we are facing different resource challenges. And the antigen testing will help us in receiving results in a timely manner,” she said.
Medical Chief of Staff at the Scarborough General Hospital Dr Victor Wheeler said antigen testing will be performed initially at the Green Room of the old Scarborough Hospital at Fort King George.
“We’ve already trained the medical lab technicians who will be performing the test.
“The final stage would now be making some final adjustments to the space, making sure we have enough supplies, and it is anticipated within a week or so we will be ready to roll out the antigen test, which will give us a greater capacity to get results in a much faster manner, and we will also be able to perform more tests at the same time,” Wheeler said.