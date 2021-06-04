‘Most got it from family or at work’

Dr Anthony Thompson

‘Clusters in the workplace’: Dr Anthony Thompson, of Tobago’s County Medical Office of Health, fields a question during yesterday’s Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development news briefing in Tobago.

The majority of the 49 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tobago this week contracted the virus either in the workplace or from rela­tives in the household, Dr Anthony Thompson of Tobago’s County Medical Office of Health confirmed yesterday.

Tobago recorded the 49 cases on Thursday.

It was the highest number of cases to be recorded in Tobago in one day since the pandemic started affecting the country in 2020.

The island recorded two more positive cases of the virus yesterday, bringing total active cases to 200.

Thompson said workplaces tend to be the most frequent area where clusters are seen.

He said this is because when dealing with co-workers, people drop their guard and inadvertently expose themselves to the virus.

However, they observe health precautions when dealing with the public, he noted.

Secretary of Health Tracy David­son-Celestine disclosed that last week she was told of an entire family who tested positive for the virus as a result of one person deciding to visit a cousin.

“We all know that our world has been rocked to the core. And we are also seeing younger people dying with and even without co-morbidities, and so the message that I want to share with you... is that if you do not take this virus seriously, then it will eventually become about your life and even death,” she warned.

Tobago starts

home isolation

Davidson-Celestine announced that Tobago has begun home isolation of Covid-19 patients, as it could not keep adding bed spaces as Covid infection numbers climbed.

“So persons who are Covid-posi­tive and are well, that is, asymptomatic, will be asked to stay at home and isolate. And of course we ask each and every person who falls into that category to not break the quarantine rules and regulations because we are focused on keeping the numbers down,” she said.

“Our approach would be to only host those in our facilities of care who are persons who can easily be considered at-risk, and those are those who are over 60 years of age with co-morbidities, those who are ill, or those who cannot ­effectively isolate at home. They will be brought into our facility of care.

“And so now more than ever, we are urging people to call the hotline if you suspect that you have been exposed or if you have flu-like symptoms,” she stressed.

Antigen testing

to be rolled out

Davidson-Celestine also announced that Tobago will roll out its antigen testing programme next week, which will add more capacity to current testing arrangements on the island.

She noted there are two streams of testing in Tobago—polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, and batch processing, which takes place at the Trinidad Public Health ­Laboratory.

“With the antigen testing, this will help us to increase the reporting time on results, because as our numbers climb, we are facing different resource challenges. And the antigen testing will help us in ­receiving results in a timely ­manner,” she said.

Medical Chief of Staff at the Scarborough General Hospital Dr Victor Wheeler said antigen testing will be performed initially at the Green Room of the old Scarborough Hospital at Fort King George.

“We’ve already trained the medi­cal lab technicians who will be performing the test.

“The final stage would now be making some final adjustments to the space, making sure we have enough supplies, and it is anticipated within a week or so we will be ready to roll out the antigen test, which will give us a greater capacity to get results in a much faster manner, and we will also be able to perform more tests at the same time,” Wheeler said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KFC workers say they have lost $150 stipend, offered loans

KFC workers say they have lost $150 stipend, offered loans

Employees of fast food restaurant chain KFC are reeling following a decision by management to stop their stipends, which has left them without any income.

What little hope they had that they would make it through the pandemic has been dashed, staff said.

‘Blindsided’

Employees of Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) say they have were blindsided with a 33 1/3 per cent pay cut in their salaries.

While some workers were under the impression the cut was supposed to occur next fortnight, many were unprepared for management’s move.

One employee told the Express yesterday while “talk” was being bandied about a few days ago with regard to the pay cut, she thought more notice would have been given to staff since globally there’s a pandemic. “I am hurt and disappointed.

Covid victim with mild symptoms dies at home

Covid victim with mild symptoms dies at home

A 72-year-old man collapsed and died at his apartment in Marabella last week Saturday.

Patrick Padilla, of Taylor Street, was Covid-positive but he was not aware as he had no symptoms, except a dry cough, and did not seek medical attention.

Padilla’s relatives were informed that his body was swabbed and tested positive on Tuesday, four days after his death.

75 held for breaching curfew

75 held for breaching curfew

Seventy-five people were held on the Corpus Christi public holiday on Thursday for breaching the curfew.

This was a 46 per cent increase in arrests compared to the first 19-hour lockdown for the Indian Arrival Day holiday on Monday.

‘Most got it from family or at work’

‘Most got it from family or at work’

The majority of the 49 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tobago this week contracted the virus either in the workplace or from rela­tives in the household, Dr Anthony Thompson of Tobago’s County Medical Office of Health confirmed yesterday.

Tobago recorded the 49 cases on Thursday.

It was the highest number of cases to be recorded in Tobago in one day since the pandemic started affecting the country in 2020.