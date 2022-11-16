Mother hits ‘coward con artist’ husband

THE mother of Keisha Marina Bostic said her daughter, who was subjected to mental and parasitic behaviour and then ambushed and killed by a “coward con artist”, should be an example to women fighting abuse.
Marva Bellamy-Bostic delivered the eulogy at her daughter’s funeral yesterday to hundreds at the St Paul’s Anglican Church, San Fernando.
Keisha, 40, a teacher and lawyer, was shot several times outside her mother’s home at Drayton Street, San Fernando, on the morning of November 4. She died while undergoing treatment at hospital. The shooter, her estranged husband Shamzard Mohammed, 41, shot and killed himself at the scene.
During the eulogy, Bellamy-Bostic recalled that she had prayed, hoped and wished for a daughter and God answered her prayers and Keisha “entered this treacherous world.”
She spoke of her child’s educational background at Anstey Memorial Girls’ Anglican School and St Stephen’s College. Keisha also attended The University of the West Indies where she majored in Literature and English and, years later, pursued law and was admitted to the Bar on May 2019.
Bellamy-Bostic reminisced on her daughter’s kindness and generosity which included providing meals at a children’s home on her birthdays and regularly purchasing clothes for children in need.
The mother said that Keisha was heading to work at the Point Fortin East Secondary School and taking clothes she bought for a pupil on November 4, the day she “was selfishly and viciously taken from us”.
“Keisha parted ways with her husband on the 8th September 2022, after being subjected to mental and parasitic behaviour. She was ambushed and brutally murdered by a coward con artist on Friday 4th November 2022. Let my daughter’s life be an example to other women who are silently fighting the same evil.”
During the eulogy, Bostic also quoted Keisha’s former form teacher Pulmatie Seecharan who said that she wished Keisha’s circumstances would be used to advocate against gender-based violence and abuse in all forms.
“Let her be the voice that gives those who are silent, the courage to speak up and speak out,” the teacher said.
‘Staff room was now less vibrant’
Several tributes poured in for Keisha from her colleagues at the Point Fortin East Secondary where she taught Literature/Language Arts.
They recalled being drawn to her beauty, grace, infectious laughter, lively personality and positivity. She was also described as being intelligent, intuitive, a mentor and a genuine and faithful friend.
Teacher Shivanie Ramdeo said, “She was a woman who was self-confident and wore her self-worth like armour. Keisha’s self-respect, the honour of her family name and the integrity of her two professions meant everything to her. It was therefore natural for her to establish boundaries and stand her ground.”
Another teacher, Richard King, said the staff room was now less vibrant and the school more silent.
Members of staff also sang during the funeral and Allan Noreiga from the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago delivered a tribute to her based on her time studying law.
Minister of Agriculture Kazim Hosein was also in attendance.
In delivering the sermon, Rev Marc Samuel said people in society seem to have anchored themselves in money, positions of power and networks that supposedly bring material sufficiency. He said these have turned people away from the true source of life.
“This mooring deludes us into thinking that we have the source of life and so life is ours to give and it is also ours to take … It is time for us to remember that life is neither ours to give, nor is it ours to take.”
Samuel encouraged those inclined to lose hope and who mourned Keisha’s murder, to “go to God.”
Keisha was laid to rest at Paradise Cemetery in San Fernando.