MOTHER OF ALL COVIDS

With Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley testing Covid-19-positive for a fourth time, doctors have warned that there are lessons to be learnt for the nation, as a “tsunami” of infections will come post-Carnival.
The Office of the Prime Minister revealed yesterday that Rowley, 73, tested positive for the virus yesterday morning after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms on Wednesday night.
The release stated that Rowley “will remain in isolation in keeping with the current Covid-19 protocols. He will continue working from his office at the Prime Minister’s residence. He is scheduled to lead the weekly Cabinet meeting this morning (Thursday) and is expected to attend Parliament virtually tomorrow where he will answer Prime Minister’s Questions”.
On Tuesday, the Prime Minister told the Express that he opted to not play mas this year, out of an abundance of caution, having contracted the Covid-19 virus three times previously.
“For me personally, I have decided to follow my own advice and stay away from the large crowds and mixing too closely with strangers. I have had Covid three times and I do have my own health cautions to avoid a fourth dose...,” he said.
However, the Prime Minister did also disclose that he attended some Carnival events, including the Bishops fete, Brian Lara’s fete, a brief appearance at the mayor’s box to celebrate with San Fernando at the new Skinner Park for Calypso Fiesta, as well as the Grandstand for Panorama finals.
Re-infections are normal
Is getting re-infected with Covid-19 up to three and four times a usual occurrence? The Express reached out to some doctors for their opinions.
According to Dr Aroon Naraynsingh, medical director of Medical Associates, re-infections are normal and Trinidad and Tobago is already seeing a surge of re-infections, but the numbers are not recorded as people are not getting tested.
“It (re-infection) is quite common now. As a matter of fact, I had a few of my workers who have been re-infected more than once and they are fully vaccinated. There are a lot of people now, for this Carnival, who have been infected and re-infected. There is a surge already, but people not coming out. I know a batch of people who were in a band—all of them were infected.”
Naraynsingh said because of the surge in cases, Medical Associates has received requests to manage some gravely ill Covid-19 patients.
During the height of the pandemic, the hospital had a special Covid ward which was later disbanded as the infection rate fell.
He said many people who have fallen ill tend to stay at home, not get tested and self-treat as the symptoms are that of the flu. He said the younger persons should isolate from the elderly in their homes.
Naraynsingh said the Health Ministry should re-implement its Covid-19 management systems and encourage people to get tested and do not self-medicate at home when gravely ill, especially if experiencing shortness of breath.
Naraynsingh said there are “long effects” of Covid-19, as the virus causes clotting. “You can get clotting in any organ, your heart, your brain, your lungs, anywhere, but you will also get your organs to be inflamed because of the reaction to the virus. So the clotting is a problem and if you get it more than one time, you run the risk of having a lot more clots and that you may get long-term effects from,” he said. On the up-side, a person who gets re-infected repeatedly builds up a higher immunity to the virus, he said.
In an interview yesterday, Dr Joel Teelucksingh said Covid-19 reinfections are very common, as wily viral variants are able to evade the immunity from vaccines or past infections. “There could be a tsunami after Carnival with global travel. These variants are extremely transmissible especially in closed, crowded and close contact settings. Repeated episodes increase the risk of sudden death, kidney failure, diabetes, heart attacks, strokes and blood clots. Long Covid is a real risk,” he said.
He added, “Subsequent episodes are not milder in all.. .it is tantamount to playing Russian roulette.”
Personal responsibility
Dr Sarah Ince told the Express that re-infection is not unusual as the virus is mutating.
“If you have a vaccine that covers a particular strain of a virus and the virus replicates and mutates to a point where it can escape the antibody response of a particular vaccine then, yes, you can get re-infection. It’s the same virus but it’s just a different strain, and that’s what has been happening worldwide,” she said.
Ince said she has seen patients who have been re-infected.
She said when Covid-19 first arrived, there were symptoms such as fever, sore throat, body aches, but then patients were presenting with gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting and nausea.
“We see people presenting with rashes and joint pains and testing positive for Covid. So Covid has worn different masks, so to speak,” she said, adding that some people can be asymptomatic while others have mild symptoms.
Ince said all the things the public were doing before in terms of hand washing, sanitising and social distancing should be continued on a personal level without the Government having to put rules in place for people to follow. “People have become complacent, it is a matter of personal responsibility,” she said.
Ince said it was never said that once you are vaccinated, you cannot get Covid. She said the vaccines make the symptoms less severe and the data has shown that large Intensive Care Unit hospitalisation rates were unvaccinated persons.
The Prime Minister is not the only leader who has had multiple battles with Covid-19. Last year, United States President Joe Biden, currently 80, was infected twice.