MOTHER OF ALL COVIDS

THIS is a win for all Carnival stakeholders.

So said Valmiki Maharaj, Lost Tribe bandleader, following the release of the Band of the Year results by the National Carnival Commission (NCC) yesterday.

The Lost Tribe won 2023 Band of the Year, with its presentation 202WE.

Ronnie and Caro, which was declared the winner of Downtown Carnival on Wednesday, placed second. K2K Alliance and Partners won Medium Band of the Year and was also declared medium band winner of Downtown.