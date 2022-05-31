A MOTHER of five is one of the country’s latest murder victims after she was shot dead on Sunday night.
Moments before she was killed, 38-year-old Linda Dalipsingh was sitting in her gallery, at Crescent Drive, Mausica Road, D’Abadie, with a male companion from Waterhole, Cocorite, said police.
While there, investigators said the man, 27-year-old Romario Beggs, noticed a man dressed in black walking on the side of the roadway close to the house. Suddenly, the man ran into the yard, pulled out a firearm and began shooting at Beggs and Dalipsingh.
The incident took place around 7 p.m. Beggs ran into the house but not before he was shot in one of his legs, said investigators.
Dalipsingh frantically attempted to close the gallery gate to prevent the gunman from gaining access to the house, but while doing so, the shooter fired several more shots, hitting her in the chest area, before he ran off and escaped, said police.
Neighbours contacted police who arrived on the scene shortly after. Both victims were taken to Arima District Hospital, where Dalipsingh, a CEPEP worker, was pronounced dead around 9.45 p.m. Beggs remained at hospital in stable condition up to yesterday evening.
Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations and Northern Division Task Force visited the scene and recovered a number of spent bullet shells.
The Express was informed that Dalipsingh lived at the location with her 11-month-old son. Her other children lived elsewhere.
Her death and that of 38-year-old Avinash “Krysis” Seepersad, in Chaguanas, also on Sunday night, have taken the murder toll for the year to date to 217, compared to 142 for the corresponding period last year.
Investigators said they have received certain information on the identity of Dalipsingh’s killer and are confident an arrest will be made and charges laid soon.
An autopsy will be conducted on her body at the Forensic Science Centre in St James later this week, said police.
Officers of the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing enquiries.