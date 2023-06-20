Devotees and well-wishers at Jai Kali Mandir, fondly known as Carli Bay Temple, Couva, celebrated the installation of three new murtis, Lord Ganesha (Ganesh), Maa Bhadra Kaali and Maha Kaal Bhairava, on Sunday.
The sacred event, which took place on Father’s Day, represented a milestone after the ordeal of the desecration of the Maha Kaali Murti on September 29, 2022.
The incident took place when Hindus worldwide were celebrating Navratri and Durga festivals. During the same week, the Lakrani Ganesh Mandir in Penal was also desecrated. Several devotees shed tears at the desecration since they had contributed to building the temples.
Among those present on Sunday were Carli Bay Temple pujari and host Neil Pollard, who said: “Every creed and race is welcome. We are happy. We are accepting fruit offerings alone.”
Also sharing in the auspicious event were Pundit Deodath Vyas (conducted puja), Pundit Videsh (oversaw installation of three murtis) and Vishesh Vyas (son of Pundit Vyas, who sang religious songs). They were accompanied by the Satya Prakaash Mandali and Pundits Dave Rampersad and Amita A Harrybachan.
The murtis were delivered to the temple after a procession from Waterloo, during which devotees came out of their homes to pay respect.
In a telephone interview on Sunday, Pollard, who was still at Carli Bay, said: “We took up the murtis in Waterloo. We passed through places like Brickfield before we moved to Carli Bay. When we were passing, the devotees in the temples showed their respect. They did some offerings. People bowed their heads in reverence. They were happy to see the murtis back at Carli Bay.”
Kudos to sponsors,
fishermen
Pollard added: “Other temples came and supported us. I stood with the temple and sat down for the puja. Pundit Deodath Vyas conducted the puja. Pundit Videsh oversaw installation of the murtis. We had prayers and singing. We read from the Vedas (sacred scriptures).
“About 80 people were present. Today, being Father’s Day, not everyone came out. But they still supported us. We had the playing of instruments. We had tassa. It was spiritual and joyful. We were happy to have our murtis back home.”
Pollard also thanked the sponsors and members of the community like the Carli Bay fishermen.
He said: “We got some sponsors from Port of Spain and Arouca. Members of the temple donated. All three murtis cost about $20,000. Maa Kaali is six feet. Lord Ganesha (elephant head design) and Bhairava (a guard dog at his feet) are five feet. Before you pray to the other gods, you have to pray to Bhairava. He is the gateway. We have Shakti which manifests itself.”
Pollard added: “The fishermen support the temple a lot. They pay respects. Before venturing out to sea, they ask for guidance and protection on the high seas. We were happy to have the fishermen. They are happy ‘Mother’ has returned to Carli Bay. We continue to draw support from our most loving and compassionate Shakti Maa. We will continue to stand strong with faith at Her lotus feet.”
Pollard boasted that the temple is a tourist attraction for both domestic and international tourists.
“People from all over the country come here and worship. When people visit the Temple in the Sea at Waterloo, they come to Carli Bay Temple. We welcome everyone. Our doors are open to everyone. Even when the temple was vandalised, we never stopped prayers. No matter what creed or race, all are welcome. People are welcome to do offerings. Strictly fruit offerings.”
Pollard also appealed to the State or well-wishers to assist in fixing the road leading to the Carli Bay Temple. Those interested can contact Pollard at 724-2561.
The Carli Bay Temple hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.