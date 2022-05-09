MOTHER’S DAY REUNION

AN Arima woman received the sweetest Mothers’ Day gift yesterday when she was reunited with her missing teenage daughter.
Susan Lopez wept upon seeing her daughter, Leanna Carter, 16, who was found in a makeshift agricultural camp in the Tamana forest.
Leanna was found by members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) and Lopez several kilometres off Cumuto Road shortly before midday.
Police officers of the Arima CID and Anti-Kidnapping Unit were informed of the finding of the schoolgirl.
The Express contacted Lopez, who said she was happy to have her daughter back home with her, but did not want to comment further.
Last Tuesday, Leanna left her home at Calvary Hill Extension to attend school at Bon Air High School but did not return home.
Her mother reported her missing to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
The HSRT joined in the search for Leanna and together with officers of the Sangre Grande police, knocked on several doors in the Sangre Grande area in the search for her.
On Saturday night, the HSRT received information that Leanna was in an agricultural camp in the Four Roads, Tamana area.
The next morning, the team and the mother trekked to the remote location where they found the camp and the teenager.
The mother and daughter hugged each other and cried, and together returned to their home accompanied by the HSRT.
HRST captain Vallence Rambharat told the Express yesterday he was very happy that Carter had been found.
“She appeared to be in good spirits and unharmed. Saturday night we got the intelligence that she had been seen, so early this morning I mobilised a unit to go to the area they said she was. After some time, we came across the camp. There we met the young lady, and we had a conversation with her. She agreed to let her mother come over and they had a conversation. It was a good moment and they hugged and hashed out some things and the young lady agreed to go back home,” Rambharat said.
He noted that he informed the officers from Sangre Grande police station and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and they are expected to continue investigations.
On Thursday, another missing schoolgirl was rescued by members of the HSRT from a forested area in Golconda.
Jada Valentine, 14, was found alone in a shack made of galvanise sheeting located beneath a bamboo grove, approximately 300 metres off Church Street.
The Anti-Kidnapping Unit was informed of the finding of the teenager.
HSRT members found Jada in the shack, where there was a mattress on the floor, a fabric bedheet, a blanket, a bandana and a fan made of paper. Next to the mattress was a blue barrel.
Valentine had with her a backpack and items of clothing.
The teenager appeared to be in good health, team captain Rambharat told Express.
The girl was taken to her family’s home at Ridgewood Gardens, Phase One, where she was met by her grandmother.
The TTPS had issued a bulletin seeking the public’s assistance to find the teenager, who was last seen on Tuesday wearing her school uniform.
with reporting
by Alexander Bruzual