If a mother’s love were enough to solve a crime, the person who tortured and ended the life of Norma Edwards’ only daughter would be behind bars.
For six years, Edwards has been gathering information and passing it on to police investigators, hoping someone would be held accountable for the pain she has endured.
And although homicide detectives say they have not closed the long-unsolved case of Andrea Edwards, who was stabbed to death at a house in Carenage in August 2016, her mother is not convinced.
“After I raised the issue multiple times, the TTPS (T&T Police Service) assigned a cold case team. The team visited my house a few times and asked the same questions again. I am being told now the file is missing, and they don’t have the statement I gave back then. I gave them five statements. Where did that go?” she said in an interview with the Express last Friday.
Edwards said video evidence was submitted to police, along with statements from witnesses. A man and woman were interviewed by police, but no one has been held responsible for the death of her daughter.
“The granddaughter, who was a minor at the time, also gave statements. For so many years, I have been up and down at the Homicide Department and now they cannot find the file,” she lamented.
Edwards said she was disappointed in the TTPS and feels the country’s justice system has failed them.
Parental love
The grandmother said she was now focused on raising the child her daughter left behind.
But the pain of not knowing who knifed her child to death was never erased, she told the Express.
Andrea Edwards grew up in Carenage with her parents, who loved her endlessly.
She fell in love and moved in with a man near her family’s home and built a life with him.
Together, they had one daughter.
Andrea worked as a chef at a small food outlet in Port of Spain.
And in her spare time, she would cook for the less fortunate because she loved helping others, her mother said. “Everyone loved Andrea. She was very helpful and gave so much of her time to charity,” Edwards said.
The mother recalled the events of August 18, 2016, when her life and her family would be shattered, never to recover.
Edwards received a call that her 37-year-old daughter had been murdered, stabbed 32 times about the body.
She said: “It was about 4 a.m. My husband was outside and he came and told me something happened to Hannah...that was her home name. We rushed down to her home because she lived close by, and we saw her dead on the bedroom floor. The crime scene was clean.”
Her husband, businessman Raul Joseph, of Moyer Trace, Carenage, suffered stab wounds and was treated at a private health institution.
He was shot dead a month later.
Police say they are uncertain if the crimes were linked.
Edwards pleaded with the police to find the people responsible for her daughter’s death. But weeks, months and then years passed and no one was detained.
The mother promised to never give up until she finds her daughter’s killer.
“I couldn’t rest knowing the person who took my child away is out there, living a normal life. I couldn’t sleep at nights and I started working. I gathered information and evidence and I spoke to people. But the police were never willing to assist me,” she said.
Edwards went to her daughter’s home and found receipts of police reports in her purse that she was being threatened.
“My daughter also told us about an issue she was dealing with, and she wanted to move back home. She had already started building a room for her and her daughter downstairs my house,” she said.
Multiple stabs
An autopsy performed at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park found that Andrea died from a stab wound through her left breast into her heart.
She was stabbed with knives of three different sizes, the report stated.
The weapons were recovered by police in a drain metres away from the crime scene. And there was video footage of the scene being cleaned by people known to Andrea. In the video, Andrea’s body was seen in the background.
Initial reports stated that a man broke into the couple’s bedroom and stabbed them repeatedly.
But Andrea’s relatives believe it was a domestic dispute.
The couple’s daughter, now 20, is pursuing a career in nursing. She is being cared for by her grandmother.
And to the person keeping the secret of her daughter’s brutal killing, Edwards said: “You can only hide for so long. I will continue fighting. I will not allow this case to be unsolved. I will not rest until this person is found. I will do this for my granddaughter who endured severe trauma and is now trying to build a life without the most important person she knew,” she said.
Investigators confirmed that Andrea had reported she was being threatened by a woman, following a domestic dispute.
However, police said it was uncertain whether the death threats were linked to her murder.
—If you have any information that can help bring justice for Andrea Edwards and her family, please call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station.