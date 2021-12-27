Mother still in tears

PAULINE Bharat believes that God had taken her pain and anger away and, because of this, Christmas 2021 became “an ordinary day” even as her murdered son, Sean Luke, remained on her mind.
“I felt nothing and that’s the truth,” Bharat said in a telephone interview with the Express yesterday.
“There was nothing special about it. I prayed a lot and I try to keep my thoughts on God.
“It’s become like any other day. I did very ordinary things. I truly believe that God has seen my tears and what He has done for me, is to take my pain and resentment away,” she said.
It may not be true peace but it is enough, for now, as Bharat said she continues to rely only on God for strength.
“I have no strength of my own. It is He who has given it to me. I believe what He will also do for me is to let me see my son again, one day,” Bharat said through tears.
After being apologised to by the Express for causing her to come to tears, Bharat said:
“No, it’s all right. Because when I think of my son and I pray, a warmth floods me and I know it is God and I know it is real. I look forward to that day, when I will see him.”
Bharat’s son Sean Luke, was murdered in a cane field 15 years ago in March, 2006, in Orange Valley, Couva. Two then boys were charged and detained with the especially brutal crime, leading to a drawn-out trial that Bharat said again yesterday had added to her pain.
The accused, Akeel Mitchell and Richard Chatoo, were found guilty in July this year and received minimum sentences of detention of 11 and 17 years respectively.
Speaking after the sentencing then, Bharat had said she did not feel she had received justice but believed “true justice” would be delivered by God.
She maintained this yesterday but insisted she had no vengeance in her heart for the people who took her son away.
“What real justice can I get here? The only justice I want is to get my son back and I cannot get that here.”
Loving all life
Bharat said in murdering her son, Mitchell and Chatoo also ruined their own lives and will now bear that stigma for the rest of their lives.
She has found the entire tragedy unfortunate and said she no longer feels consumed by hatred and anger towards the killers.
“If I have to forgive, in order to see my son again, then that is what I will do. I can only thank God for taking me through, one day at a time, like this.”
But Bharat appealed again for an overhaul of the justice system, saying “it needs to be fixed”.
Recalling her torment as the trial dragged on , she said:
“They need to have compassion for people. Do these matters quickly. Don’t drag it on and cause more suffering.”
Bharat has poured her love into the family’s farm, which includes 14 cows.
She said in dealing with the trauma of the last 15 years, she has developed a deep love and compassion for animals and lamented the state of animal welfare in Trinidad and Tobago.
Expressing a need to see love and kindness meted out to all living things, Bharat said she was open to helping anyone who needed it.
“God is yet to reveal my purpose,” she said. “But I love my animals and have developed a love for all animals,” she said.
She has also started experimenting with the production of cheese and has been making mozzarella. Bharat said she recently created a cinnamon-infused mozzarella that was “delightful and intended to hone her skills in the cheese-making arena. She also produces ‘dahee’ or yogurt from fresh cow’s milk, which she noted is considered healthy for the human digestive tract.
She said she will keep busy, while retaining joy from the knowledge that she will one day be reunited with her beloved Sean Luke.