Motion shot down by Miami judge

A MOTION for a retrial by businessman Steve Ferguson and former government minister Brian Kuei Tung, in relation to their conduct with regard to construction of the Piarco International Airport terminal, has been shot down by a Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge.
The application was dismissed by Judge Reemberto Diaz on Friday, after Ferguson was found liable on March 29 of multiple counts of fraud in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
The court earlier found that Kuei Tung, a former minister of finance, and Raul Gutierrez Jr, the former principal of Calmaquip Engineering Corporation—which provided the specialised equipment at the airport—were liable.
Calmaquip was formerly headquartered in Miami.
The jury concluded, based on findings of clear and convincing evidence, that all three defendants were liable for US$32,385,988 in damages suffered by the State of Trinidad and Tobago and granted the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) claims made by the State, which trebled damages.
In a media release issued on Friday night, former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi, corporate representative of Trinidad and Tobago in the lawsuit, said the net effect of the verdict was that the State is the beneficiary of the trebling of damages automatically, and is also entitled to US$38,876,972.89 prejudgment interest.
“Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Reemberto Diaz (Friday) presided over Ferguson’s, Kuei Tung’s and Gutierrez Jr’s Motions for judgment in accordance with motion for directed verdict and for a new trial and after hearing argument from all parties, Judge Diaz denied these Motions in their entirety.
“Trinidad and Tobago’s Motion for Final Judgment remains pending. Judge Diaz has scheduled that Motion for hearing in two weeks on Friday, May 12, 2023, and he has instructed (the) defendants to submit their own version of a final judgment no later than Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 5 p.m.
“The State expect that this will be the final hearing in the trial court, ahead of any appeal by Defendants which will be bound by strict timelines and with strict conditions,” stated Al-Rawi.
He stated that on April 13, all three defendants filed motions for judgment in accordance with motion for directed verdict and for a new trial.
On April 17, 2023, after calculation of interest and setoff to be made on account of payments being made to Trinidad and Tobago as a result of previous orders and settlements, the State filed for entry of final judgment pursuant to the jury verdict in total judgment amount of US$131,403,245.64 being comprised of US$97,157,964 which constitutes treble damages of the jury verdict amount of $32,385,988 plus the sum of US$38,876,972.89, which constitutes prejudgment interest; minus US$4,631,691.25 which constitutes setoff from paid settlements and restitution to Trinidad and Tobago.
All of the motions were dismissed by the judge.
“The State is entitled to the payment of significant costs incurred in the pursuit of this matter since 2004 and is in pursuit of same for the benefit of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. The State will pursue its full recovery of the award of the Miami courts as well as all interest and costs which all stand for the benefit of the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” Al-Rawi stated.