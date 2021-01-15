Motorist drives over man

“I thought it was garbage.”
These were the words of a 45-year-old man on Thursday night while speaking to investigators in Valencia at the scene of an accident which claimed the life of 49-year-old Elvis Marcano.
Marcano, of Toco Main Road, Matura, was killed while attempting to cross the road, the Express was told.
The driver, who is from Chaguanas, told police he was driving his green Nissan B14 west along the Valencia Old Road, when upon reaching the vicinity of LP 46, he observed an object near the middle of the road.
He told officers that due to the poor lighting, he believed the object to be a pile of garbage. He attempted to evade the “pile”, but his vehicle still came into contact with it.
He was later flagged down by a vehicle going in the opposite direction, and he was informed that he had just run over someone.
The driver brought his vehicle to a stop, and returned to the scene of the impact and observed Marcano lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the road.
He immediately notified the police and a party of officers, led by PC Ramphal and PC Norville, responded.
The scene was also visited by ASP Fitzworm and Insp Callender.
The driver is said to be assisting police with their enquiries, and the vehicle has since been taken to the Sangre Grande Police Station.
Cpl Pooran is continuing enquiries.
This is the second fatal road traffic accident for the year.
The comparative figure for the same period last year was seven.