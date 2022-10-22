Mourners praise ‘a true Trini’

Lebanese building designer Elias El Hajaly will always be remembered as a loving and determined individual.
Relatives and friends of the 51-year-old gathered at St Mary’s RC Church in St James yesterday morning to pay their final respects to Hajaly, who died on October 8 at Port of Spain General Hospital while undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds he suffered on August 13, at The Residence nightclub, at One Woodbrook Place.
Several persons, including businessmen Salim Boulos and Peter George Jnr and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi, came out to pay their final respects to Hajaly, the father of two children, Joy and Leony.
Boulos gave the congregation a brief history of Hajaly and how he went from studying architecture in Lebanon to working in Dubai and Liberia, to finally living in Trinidad and Tobago.
He recalled that Hajaly loved football, art, designs, his family, and T&T.
“In 2007, the company he was working for moved its operations to Trinidad and Tobago and with it brought Eli here to us. He took to Trinidad and Tobago immediately and fell in love with this country, and T&T did the same to him. He loved it here and loved everything about this country. I met him that same year, the year I migrated back to this country, and he was always a loving individual and someone who was fun to be around. Over the years our paths crossed many times and we had a special connection as we were both Lebanese-born. Eli was a true gentleman, and he built a reputation as an impeccable architect and an ethical businessman,” Boulos said.
He added that he would always remember Hajaly as a “true friend” who was giving and protective of all around him.
“The only thing he would require from those around him is to be the same as he was—to be true in your heart. Today I stand with my brotherhood of gentlemen, all of you gathered here today, and those who are not, devastated and shocked by the loss of our brother. Eli you will be missed and never forgotten,” stated Boulos.
Businesswoman Shivonne Sammy recalled that Hajaly was welcomed by her family and was a mainstay whenever there were family gatherings.
She described him as a “protector” who was always looking out for everyone whenever there was a get-together, or on the few occasions the group would go out.
“Mr 51 ingredients you left us at age 51, rest in eternal peace my brother,” Sammy said.
George described Hajaly as a “quintessential Trini”.
“He loved everything about Trinidad and it’s interesting how he ended up here. There was no aspect of our society he didn’t love. From Carnival to business to cricket—something he initially did not understand. He loved working hard and loved having fun just as much,” George said.
He said Hajaly accomplished “a great deal” in Trinidad and Tobago and would be missed.
“We would never know what happened that fateful night and those questions will always linger. But I know that those questions...it will never be enough even if answered because at the end of the day he is no longer with us. But we have those memories that we would have made with Eli to hold on to. And as hard as it was to know the pain that our friend and brother was going through since it happened, it gave us time to reflect, and while there is closure now, it is good to see how close he was to so many people. This is a very hard one for us to swallow, and my brother Eli, you will always be missed,” George said.
Background
The incident that claimed Hajaly’s life also claimed that of businessman Nikhil Luthra, 34, of Pelican Road, Lange Park, Chaguanas.
A third person, Roger Ramdeo, 34, of Princes Town, was also shot that night and is the lone survivor of the incident.
According to police reports, at about 2 a.m. on August 13, the three friends were liming in a cabana outside The Residence, at One Woodbrook Place, when a lone gunman climbed a wall and shot at the group seated at a table, before fleeing the scene.
Luthra, Hajaly, and Ramdeo were all shot and taken to St James Medical Complex, where they were treated before being transferred to Port of Spain General Hospital.
Luthra, co-owner of Blue Sky Shipping, died while undergoing treatment.
Police said the suspect’s vehicle was observed parked near the club for at least an hour prior to the incident, leading investigators to believe it was a targeted attack.
No one has been held in connection with the killings.