Move to rotate docs on front-line ‘demoralising’

The move to rotate senior front-line specialist staff from the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility is demoralising.
This is according to the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) and Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA), who came out in defence of the medical staff at the Couva hospital yesterday.
TTMA public relations officer Keegan Bhaggan said the organisation stands with any doctors, including the “heroes” at the parallel healthcare system such as the Couva and Caura hospitals.
Bhaggan said the organisation is concerned about the rotation of senior staff out of the Couva Hospital and its demoralising impact on healthcare providers.
“The manner in which they were managed serves only to demoralise those in the front line, and at a critical time like now when our Covid-19 infection rate is so high to potentially collapse our health system, the key personnel who have developed the experience and capabilities should be the ones we want at the forefront, not shifted away from their crucial task,” said Bhaggan.
The TTMA’s position comes after Couva Hospital medical chief of staff Dr Don Martin told the Express he is being used as a “scapegoat”, as he never requested that senior specialist doctors be rotated out of hospital during the most critical time in the Covid crisis.
He said the move is unwise, demoralising and the team is left heartbroken as they have been the main “family” in the Covid fight for over a year at the Couva Hospital.
The North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) issued a release on Thursday night, saying it had implemented a rotation of doctors to prevent “burnout” after repeated requests from Dr Martin, which he (Martin) refuted.
Responding to a request for comment on the issue, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh told TV6 News yesterday that he does not get involved in these decisions as these are management decisions, and referred the reporter to NCRHA Director of Health Dr Malachy Ojuro.
Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) posted on social media that it also supports their medical colleagues who have been battling alongside its members in the heart of the Covid front-line.
“TTRNA is reminded that a similar attempt was made last year to move the Nursing Administrator and bring in a junior nurse to manage the Couva facility. It is a pattern that nurses and doctors have seen and reported to the association, when one disagrees on a clinical point with the ‘BOSS’, who has no training in medicine or nursing, your imminent removal from the position is sure,” stated the TTRNA in Facebook post.
“This move has demoralised all nursing and medical staff at the institution greatly, as they have been working as a close-knit team for over a year, saving lives,” it added.
The TTRNA called on Deyalsingh to remove NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas and place a “nurse or doctor” with qualifications in health sector management.
“For the very least, place ERHA (Eastern Regional Health Authority) CEO Ronald Tsoi-a-Fatt in charge of NCRHA until a suitable replacement is found,” the said.