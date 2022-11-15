A PRE-ACTION protocol letter has been issued to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley over the transfer of a parcel of State land at Todd Street, San Fernando, to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).
In the letter, devotees, members of the Parent-Teacher Association at two schools, business owners and residents are seeking answers to several questions. Should responses fail, they propose to file an application for leave to apply for judicial review in the matter.
The intended claimants include the Krishna Mandir, the Shri Krishna Seva Trust Foundation which operates a kindergarten with 75 pupils, the Stri Sevak Sabha Women’s Service League, members of the Parent-Teacher Association at the San Fernando West Secondary School and San Fernando Central Secondary Schools and the Parents Enhancement Association at ASJA Girls College, concerned citizens, residents and business owners.
The group is challenging the September decision of Cabinet to transfer one hectare of State land at Todd Street, San Fernando, to the HDC to facilitate the development of multi-family housing of 72 apartment units.
Claiming they were not consulted, the groups described the space as one of the last green spaces in San Fernando available to the public and added that it is used for football and cricket matches, sports and family days by the nearby schools and residents.
They are claiming that should there be work at the site, they will be negatively affected by dust, noise pollution, traffic congestion and the dangers posed by the use of heavy equipment and machinery during pre-construction and the installation of amenities and infrastructure to support the construction. They also said the ease of accessing their homes, businesses, schools and religious venues will be disturbed.
In addition, they raised concern about the development increasing the likelihood of water run-off, ponding or flooding due to the character of the land.
They said these are some of the considerations Cabinet failed to take into account—and also that a certificate of environmental clearance will have to obtained from the Environmental Management Authority to make a rationale and reasonable determination in the matter.
The letter further stated that the Town and Country Planning Division did not recommend the use of the land for residential purposes and the Ministry, not the Minister, of Education did not accede to the HDC’s use of the land. In light of this, the groups called for written reason to several questions including whether Cabinet will reconsider or review the impugned decision.
It was said that the Cabinet cannot usurp the authority of the Town and Country Planning Division and that the impugned decision is unlawful, illegal irrational and amount to an abuse of power.
They are seeking a response by November 28 or will embark on the legal action.
The group is being represented by senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and attorneys Rikki Harnanan, Ronnie Bissessar, Kingsley Walesby, Michael Rooplal and Varin Gopaul-Gosine.