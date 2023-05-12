MovieTowne cinemas increase ticket prices

If you want to see a movie at MovieTowne, next weekend, be prepared to pay more for a ticket.
Patrons at all MovieTowne cineplexes will have to pay $10 more to see their favourite movies in regular and 3D formats.
The cinema chain yesterday announced the increases in ticket prices from May 18.
The company said regular adult tickets at its Port of Spain and South Trinidad branches will now cost $60 and $70 for 3D movies, while children’s tickets will cost $50 and $60.
Seniors will pay $50 for regular tickets, and $60 for 3D movies.
In Tobago, adult tickets will cost $50 for regular movies and $60 for 3D, while children’s and seniors’ tickets will cost $40 for regular and $50 for 3D movies.
MovieTowne said, in a statement, on social media that it had maintained admission prices over the past ten years despite increases in operational and input costs, which were heightened by the pandemic.
It said given the rise in costs locally and internationally, adjustments to prices have become necessary.
MovieTowne chairman Derek Chin told the Express yesterday operational costs have gone up, as well as the cost of materials, including food.
“Everyone knows prices have gone up, so obviously we would be affected,” Chin said in a phone interview.
While some people on social media wondered yesterday if the increase in prices meant more security and patrols at the cineplex, Chin said, “We have not had any major disruptions, given the hike in crime in the country. Crime has always been a factor, and, this year, we have had only two car thefts.
“However, we have had some challenges with (the proximity of) PriceSmart, as some people would come and beg and sometimes steal groceries, but we have that under control. But it will remain a challenge for us because it is something that can happen at any time.”
Chin said MovieTowne locations are safe because they have more cameras and security personnel on golf carts than at any other mall in the country.
“There is already increased security and patrols at all locations. We did not need a price increase to do that. We went ahead and did that since Carnival until now,” he said.
Chin says while their ticket prices have gone up, they are still following the same formula they previously had by offering a discount to children and the elderly.
Will ticket prices go back down, once things are regularised and go back to normal post-Covid?
Chin said, “The cost of living has gone up, so nothing really ever goes down. However, we will still have our discounted days, our family days, and our two-for-one special. It is something we have to deal with, or we run into problems in terms of economic viability.”
Members of the public also commented on the higher MovieTowne prices yesterday.
One commentator on social media said, “Watching a movie is a luxury now, yes.”
“This is understandable given global price increases. People like me (with a family of four) would now have to cut back and use our alternative,” said another commenter.
Another person on social media said she would just watch Netflix at home instead of going to the cinema.
And some patrons pondered if they were senior enough to take advantage of the cheaper ticket prices.
Competitor cineplex Cinema One in Port of Spain also has a 3D and 4Dx experience, but its chief executive, Ingrid Jahra, said yesterday they are not looking to increase ticket prices at this time.
She said, “We serve a different market, but I am mindful of where we are economically right now in the country, so we are not increasing prices at this time.”