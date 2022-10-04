Opposition MP Dinesh Rambally yesterday fired back at Government Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, saying that if the Government continues to shame the people and not serve them, then they should “get on their bike and ride out”.
Speaking in the Parliament in the budget debate on the heels of Cudjoe, Rambally said the people of both Tobago and Trinidad do not have short-term memories and they can remember the scandals of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government.
Rambally, a practising pundit, also corrected the Sport and Community Development Minster and Tobago West MP on her pronunciation of the word “pundit” (she had said poondit).
“She is trying to juggle our memory about who travelled where and did what and some of it may not be accurate, I want to know whether the member for Tobago West remembers who was the person who went and intercept a Merit List at the President’s House!” he charged.
“Member for Siparia (Kamla Persad-Bissessar) never went in no international court and misrepresent her position, her involvement in any court matter!” he thundered.
He was referring to Attorney General Reginald Armour who wrote via affidavit to a Miami court that he was a junior counsel in his representation of former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung in the Piarco Airport corruption matter, when in fact he was a senior counsel.
“You want to know what is the relevance of that to this budget? Taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago have to pay for that now. We have to pay for continuation of proceedings when if they had said the truth, the truth would have set them free!” charged Rambally.
He said gas prices have been increased when there could have been more money in the coffers from this particular matter.
“I want to know if the member for Tobago West remembers that it had a Judith Jones report that they sat down on for more than four months and they had some very damning statements in that,” he said.
Punishing budget measures
Rambally also noted Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s recent comments about the Government subsidising the inter-islands air and sea bridge for persons to see their girlfriend without their wife knowing.
He questioned whether Cudjoe would agree with this statement and if this is what Tobago represents.
He said if the Opposition had made such a statement there would have been an outcry for them to demit office.