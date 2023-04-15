MP Rai: Violence a public health crisis

VIOLENCE in Trinidad and Tobago has become a public health crisis, MP for Cumuto/Manzanilla Dr Rai Ragbir has said.
“...It affects us all and with some groups more impacted than others.
“Low-income areas are more at risk for crime and now even high-income areas are being affected,” he said in a statement yesterday.
Types of violence include, but are not limited to:
• Child abuse and neglect
• Firearm violence, (mostly illegal firearms)
• Intimate partner violence
• Sexual violence
• Home invasions
• Elderly abuse
• Vehicular theft
• Armed robbery
• Illegal quarrying & logging
• Praedial larceny
“The constituency of Cumuto/Manzanilla has not been spared as crime has been on the rise...,” he said, recalling that residents recently woke up to hear of the murder of Vicky Ali whose body was found in the Cumuto forest.
“In addition to the potential for death and disability, people who survive violent crimes endure significant physical pain, mental distress and a reduced quality of life,” Ragbir said.
He noted that, beyond direct injury, exposure to violence increases the risk of other medical illnesses including:
• Hypertension
• Diabetes
• Cardiac disease
• Asthma
• Stroke
• Cancer
• A diminished immune system which has a potential of contracting any form of viral illness;
• Psychiatric disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, panic attacks, sleep disorders, depression, increased drug abuse, alcohol and substance abuse, increased domestic violence and suicides.
With regard to the outcomes of all that is happening in the country, he said many persons decided to “pack up and leave the country”.
Other issues are:
• Early closure of businesses and some, their doors, permanently.
• A sense of hopelessness and helplessness for the citizens of our country.
• Investors would refrain from doing business within Trinidad and Tobago.
• Fewer tourists would be visiting our shores, Ragbir said.
We need to find a solution base, he stressed adding that this could include:
• All religious organisations need to be involved to pray for the nation and find a common ground today with this ongoing crisis.
• We, as a people, need to encourage the Government to work together to solve crime, especially counselling for:
a) Families of those who have died;
b) Survivors of crime being violent and non-violent;
c) Healthcare workers who deal with persons injured during crime situations.
“Our people are God-fearing people but they are petrified to remain late into the evening and night at their places of worship,” because of worry about their safety and security of their vehicles, Ragbir stated.
“So, we have put God second and our safety first,” he added.