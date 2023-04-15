MP Rai: Violence a public health crisis

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

VIOLENCE in Trinidad and Tobago has become a public health crisis, MP for Cumuto/Manzanilla Dr Rai Ragbir has said.

“...It affects us all and with some groups more impacted than others.

“Low-income areas are more at risk for crime and now even high-income areas are being affected,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Types of violence include, but are not limited to:

• Child abuse and neglect

• Firearm violence, (mostly illegal firearms)

• Intimate partner violence

• Sexual violence

• Home invasions

• Elderly abuse

• Vehicular theft

• Armed robbery

• Illegal quarrying & logging

• Praedial larceny

“The constituency of Cumuto/Manzanilla has not been spared as crime has been on the rise...,” he said, recalling that residents recently woke up to hear of the murder of Vicky Ali whose body was found in the Cumuto forest.

“In addition to the potential for death and disability, people who survive violent crimes endure significant physical pain, mental distress and a reduced quality of life,” Ragbir said.

He noted that, beyond direct injury, exposure to violence increases the risk of other medical illnesses including:

• Hypertension

• Diabetes

• Cardiac disease

• Asthma

• Stroke

• Cancer

• A diminished immune system which has a potential of contracting any form of viral illness;

• Psychiatric disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, panic attacks, sleep disorders, depression, increased drug abuse, alcohol and substance abuse, increased domestic violence and suicides.

With regard to the outcomes of all that is happening in the country, he said many persons decided to “pack up and leave the country”.

Other issues are:

• Early closure of businesses and some, their doors, permanently.

• A sense of hopelessness and helplessness for the citizens of our country.

• Investors would refrain from doing business within Trinidad and Tobago.

• Fewer tourists would be visiting our shores, Ragbir said.

We need to find a solution base, he stressed adding that this could include:

• All religious organisations need to be involved to pray for the nation and find a common ground today with this ongoing crisis.

• We, as a people, need to encourage the Government to work together to solve crime, especially counselling for:

a) Families of those who have died;

b) Survivors of crime being violent and non-violent;

c) Healthcare workers who deal with persons injured during crime situations.

“Our people are God-fearing people but they are petrified to remain late into the evening and night at their places of worship,” because of worry about their safety and security of their vehicles, Ragbir stated.

“So, we have put God second and our safety first,” he added.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bandits killing nightlife

Bandits killing nightlife

CHAGUANAS nightlife is said to be declining as random crimes increase, with food vendors and bar operators calling yesterday for better arrest rates to stop repeat criminals.

Once booming mostly as a result of plentiful fast food options, the Chaguanas Main Road is still a go-to for doubles and gyros but now shows much less activity after dark than in years past.

Hundreds line up to ice-skate in South

Hundreds line up to ice-skate in South

About 300 customers flocked to the country’s first ice-skating rink as it opened its doors in La Romaine, yesterday.

The ICED facility unveiled its two skating rinks and snow park facilities to customers who arrived early at its Southern Main Road location yesterday afternoon.

‘I understand the trauma victims suffer’

‘I understand the trauma victims suffer’

Law enforcement will be strengthening its response to the problem of home invasions, says National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

Speaking yesterday at a news conference at the Trinidad and Tobago Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, in response to questions from the Express with respect to the surge in home invasions, the minister disclosed that on Thursday he held a meeting with Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and the Chief of the Defence Staff.

MP Rai: Violence a public health crisis

MP Rai: Violence a public health crisis

VIOLENCE in Trinidad and Tobago has become a public health crisis, MP for Cumuto/Manzanilla Dr Rai Ragbir has said.

“...It affects us all and with some groups more impacted than others.

“Low-income areas are more at risk for crime and now even high-income areas are being affected,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Recommended for you