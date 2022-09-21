MP says area a hotspot

La Romaine, San Fernando, has long been identified as a crime hotspot, so much so that the only police post in the city is located in that community.
In recent years, residents have witnessed police shootings, drugs busts and murders. And many young males from the La Romaine community have appeared before the courts for criminal offences.
But, is enough being done to assist youths in the community and to lift them out of a life of crime?
According to Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo, the Government had failed the residents of La Romaine, as many other communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago. La Romaine is part of Oropouche West.
Tancoo was responding to Monday’s daring heist at Pennywise Super Centre, La Romaine, which left two security officers dead as well as four suspects shot dead by police.
The shooting occurred around 5 p.m.
The four suspects ran into the home of a resident at Jones Street, where they were cornered by police. The men were killed in a shootout with the officers.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Tancoo said, “La Romaine, like the rest of the country, is under siege while the Prime Minister and Minister of National Insecurity sleep. I make no excuses for anybody who chooses a life of crime and receives justice and I salute the police officers who responded immediately. But La Romaine has long been identified as a crime hotspot.”
He said citizens in La Romaine, and parts of South Trinidad, did not exist for the People’s National Movement (PNM) government.
“It’s as if the people of South do not exist for the PNM except to vote. After shutting down Petrotrin the PNM has made all of South into a ghost town with criminals engaging in home invasions, robberies, assaults, murders and rape at will. Because Rowley, Hinds and Faris have 24-hour police protection, they don’t care about innocent civilians and businesses who are being traumatised by criminals daily. Imagine up to now they still have a Commissioner of Police on an extended ten days,” he said.
Tancoo said the education system had also failed youths and the country was now reaping that failure. “We are reaping the failure of our education system over the last seven years. We are reaping the failure of the Government to create the environment for business development,” he said.
Law and order
There are three secondary schools in La Romaine.
The Express spoke with La Romaine councillor Sheldon Lall who visited the scene on Monday night.
He said residents were traumatised as the incident had occurred at a time when many were returning home from work and school.
He said, “It was very sad to know these innocent people (security guards) who went out to do a day’s work were involved in this attack. I am sure they were the breadwinners in the family. An honest day work to preserve law and order and to find themselves in a shootout with bandits is so sad. I want to express sincere condolences to the families.”
Lall congratulated the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for responding in a timely manner.
Youths and crime
Local government councillor in the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Krishna Persadsingh said his family was traumatised by the shooting. Persadsingh lives near the home where the four suspects were shot and killed by police on Monday evening.
He said his wife called around 6 p.m., saying a large contingent of police had surrounded a neighbour’s home.
Persadsingh said he advised his wife to secure their two children inside the house and lock all doors.
He said, “I have lived La Romaine all my life and I live there now with my wife and two children. I have my property secured, I have cameras around. My children are not allowed to go out in the yard unsupervised. It was frightening. I arrived at home after 6 p.m. We could hear the gunshots outside. My brother lives next door, his children were crying. The entire family was traumatised.”
Persadsingh said the suspects in the Pennywise heist had run into a family’s home along Jones Street to evade the police. “That is a reputable family. They are also traumatised by what happened,” he said.
He said more youths have been turning to a life of crime as unemployment continues to rise.
In three years, he said the number of youths seeking short-term employment at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) had increased three-fold.
He said, “We at PDRC would have seen in the last three years an increase in persons seeking short-term employment, ten days and so on. For example, in 2019 the number of persons coming to the office and signing the registrar seeking employment would have been approximately 150 people. In the last three years, that has increased to approximately 450 people. A three-fold increase of the number of persons seeking employment.”
Persadsingh said the PDRC had also failed in securing employment for these young men, as there was a reduction in the allocation of resources.
“So a lot of people get turned away from it and there are instances where in this financial year we have had none of that employment in four out of the 12 months. That is just one example of our own experience there so it tells me that there is a need in the community and less resources to satisfy that need and I think that is directly related to the increase in crime,” he said.
Last month, religious leaders, police officers and members of the San Fernando business community marched through crime hotspots in La Romaine calling on youths to give up the guns and turn their lives around.