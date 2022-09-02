MP Scotland helps out 400 schoolkids

Member of Parliament for Port of Spain South Keith Scotland yesterday urged scores of children to emulate the wisdom of late prime minister Dr Eric Eustace Williams, as he reminded them, “They carry the future of the nation in their book bags.”
He also urged them to aspire to become responsible, productive citizens and pointed to a specially prepared Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) manual geared towards assisting children preparing to transition from primary to secondary schools.
The People’s National Movement MP was speaking yesterday at a distribution of book bags, notebooks, copybooks and stationery at his Piccadilly Street office.
The majority of parents and guardians present expressed profound gratitude as they said they needed assistance in preparing their children for the new September school term, which begins on Monday.
About 400 children from 36 primary and secondary schools got assistance.
Among those present for the distribution were Port of Spain City Council councillor Esther Sylvester (St Ann’s River Central), secretary Ann Marie Davidson, secretary of the constituency Ronald Callender and the welfare officer Charlene De Peza.
Speaking to a knot of children and youths, Scotland, an attorney by profession, said “On Wednesday, we celebrated 60 years of Independence. Do you know who was the first prime minister? Dr Eric Williams. He was the Member of Parliament for Port of Spain South.
I am privileged and honoured to follow in his footsteps. Williams said, ‘the future of the nation is in your book bags’. It means you have to study so you can become somebody. You will have a good future. I want you to keep in mind the words of the former prime minister.”
Speaking to the media afterwards, Scotland said: “We gave out leather bags and eight notebooks and six copybooks (per child). We are doing it in a serious way or we are not doing it all. As I reminded the children, the future of the nation is in the school bags. I can’t do everything but I can do as much as I can. I am trying as much as I can. I made my contribution. A sponsor who wishes to remain anonymous helped. Once we do the audit, we will see how many more pupils we can help.”
Help for SEA 2023
Moving to the SEA manual, Scotland said: “It is work for children preparing for SEA. It is a compilation of all the test papers. About 4,000 pages. Parents can come to the office. We will provide them with it. We want to encourage pupils to do better.”
Scotland , who attended Fatima College, Mucurapo, where the school’s motto was “Strive For Excellence (Nitendo Vinces in Latin)”, said he was helping the children to strive for excellence. “I encouraged some godchildren to get off the FIFA games online and play with gears and goalposts,” he said.
Parents happy
Among the recipients of school bags and books was St Paul Street resident Janelle Balfour, a mother of three, who came with her daughter Asima Brathwaite, a Standard Four pupil of Bethlehem Girls’ Roman Catholic School. She also thanked principal Pierre for the passion she displays for the children.
Although Balfour is employed at the Port of Spain City Corporation, she was thankful for Scotland’s help. Asked about the cost of outfitting a child, Balfour said: “It could be about $3,000.
The overall costs about $177 and the shirt costs about $65. Then you have to get sneakers, socks and underwear. It’s tough for parents. A lot of them were not working.”
Other parents nodded in agreement at Balfour’s comments about monetary concerns to get the children ready.
Nelson Street Boys’ RC pupil Osei Simon, seven, was accompanied by his grandmother Dianne Simon who said she was grateful for the help. “I did not buy a book bag yet. It could cost about $200 and upwards,” she said.
Belmont resident Noel Wilson popped by with his daughter Alexis Wilson, who attends Gloster Lodge Moravian Primary School. As he exited beneath the ribbon of red, white and black buntings at the office, he said: “Her mother made the link. It’s tough. Normally I would have prepared my children for school. It’s the first time I am scrambling to get things for them. But I lost about $1,300 income with Covid-19. I have another son, who is 15, and attends Success Laventille Secondary School. I still have to organise his stuff.”