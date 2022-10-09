Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland is “desperately sorry” for his coal pots and bike statement, and has apologised to the country and his constituents.
“I am hurt by the comments. It was not my intention to belittle or demean anybody, especially the people of Port of Spain South,” he said as he issued the apology one week later, yesterday.
“I did not mean for the people of T&T to go back to coal pots, especially Port of Spain South,” Scotland said in an interview with the Sunday Express.
Scotland, an attorney, was subjected to an avalanche of memes on social media and caustic criticism on TikTok after he suggested people use coal pots for cooking if they can’t afford gas.
He was criticised by the citizenry who took offence as it was seen as going backwards. Some people said he should have suggested a grill. There was a view that coal pots are expensive ($699 and up), plus coals have to be purchased to fire them up.
Scotland said: “I go back to the root cause, the hurt and the disquiet. I want to say again that I am desperately sorry. It was never my intention to hurt people. I don’t want to justify, but to clarify my statements. The comments were made by in a particular context.”
He added: “I have seen all the memes and TikToks (bicycle submerged in water and breadfruit rolling around, etc). I can’t blame anyone but myself. I was not talking down to anyone. That is not what I am about. That is not what we (ministers) are about.”
Scotland said “there is a certain discipline that I try to adopt. I want to reiterate unequivocally that I apologise. It’s a matter of clarification and not justification”.
No echo chamber
Making reference to an Express editorial headlined, “Lost in the echo chamber”, last week, he said: “Most importantly, I do not exist in an echo chamber. I listened. I intended to respond. That is not just me. I did not ignore the penetration of hurt and anxiety. I must own full credit for what was spawned in the public domain.”
He added: “If it was taken in that way, I want to say to the country and the people of Port of Spain South that is not what I am about. I have listened. I saw every meme. My children explained it. I always encourage them to be caring. I have taken it in stride.”
Reflecting on his budget contribution once more yesterday, he said: “I am not insensitive. I know these are trying times for many people. These are hard times. And this, too (tough times), shall pass. I am not going to ignore the noise or sometimes fuel the noise. I will stay focused on representing the people of Port of Spain South.”
My grandmother taught me
Asked if he owned a coal pot, Scotland said: “Yes. Not only do I own a coal pot, I use a coal pot. I have proof. I don’t want to appear to trivialise the coal pot. From time to time, I use a coal pot. I was taught how to use a coal pot by my grandmother. I was taught how to fan the coals. It has stayed with me since my childhood days.”
On whether he has cycled to court, or intends to, Scotland said he has thought about it, but wants a serious conversation about it. The statement elicited some serious responses from some people. Countries like Holland, Austria and Cuba allow people to cycle.
“I don’t want to harp on it. I am not appearing to be trivialising the genuine responses of hurt and for Port of Spain South, I admire their wonderful spirit and their resilience. It was not my intention to demean or belittle anyone.”
Acknowledging that the country is “tightly wound up”, Scotland said: “If my comments caused disquiet or hurt, beyond a shadow of a doubt, I am desperately sorry. I don’t want to make any statement that could spin and create a narrative that I did not intend.
“It is not that I don’t care. It is not what I am about. You never know how broad your back is until you have to bear and hear some serious criticism. I seriously don’t want to turn a serious conservation into anything resembling a pappyshow.”
On a lighter note, Scotland paid kudos to people’s creativity.
“I do want to say, however, that having looked at the memes and TikToks, the creativity of our people is alive and well,” he said.
In his budget contribution in Parliament on October 1, Scotland said he intends to ride his bicycle to court in order to save fuel and burn fat. He went further to suggest people utilise a coal pot for cooking, as he himself does.
Scotland said the country’s resources, as with the management of a household, have to be spread across and reasoned.
“Yes, the fuel prices are tough on the population, we understand it. Every time someone comes up with an alternative, there is hue and cry on Twitter, on Facebook,” he said.
He said leaving home earlier and carpooling are just some suggestions to deal with fuel prices.
“I have a suggestion. For me, in order to lose weight, I will ride to court. I will take a bike in order to save fuel, that’s my solution,” he said.
He said he heard somebody saying they got the food hampers, but they could not cook as they did not have gas.
“Well, what we say—make some salad with the tomatoes and the cucumbers. You want the Government to come and buy gas? We can’t do that. We provide the food.
“Madam Speaker, I still have a coal pot, you know, where I put my coals and I roast my breadfruit.
“So if you don’t have that, go back till such time until you can afford the gas, but don’t come and blame you not having gas on the Government,” he said.