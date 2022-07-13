MP SCOTLAND PAID $10K

Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland received $10,000 to sit on the Community Recovery Committee (CRC), which was appointed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in 2020.
Pointing to the payment to Scotland which is disclosed in the 2021 Auditor General’s report, Opposition Senator Anil Roberts chided Scotland for the payment, as he noted this was the very community that Scotland represents as a Member of Parliament (South).
Reading from the Auditor General’s report at the UNC’s Monday night meeting, Roberts noted the payment to Scotland was made by the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service.
Contacted yesterday by telephone, Scotland told the Express he did not ask for this money and it was paid legitimately to him.
“The phrase that comes to mind, with the greatest of respect, is ‘farse and out of place’. I know that it is alien to him (Roberts) that things would be legitimately approved and if you note, the Auditor General had nothing untoward to say about it. I tell him (Roberts) to take out the yampee from his own eye,” he said.
Scotland said it may be that legitimate payments may come as a surprise to Roberts.
“I did not ask for it, that was what was recommended, and having done my work, I received it. And to be chided by him is too ironic; I really do not wish to meet his brand of politics, but suffice it to say, that this was not a LifeSport payment or any such payment, this was a legitimate payment authorised,” he added.
Roberts also noted at the meeting that Michelle Benjamin is an MP and she is paid to look after her constituents and serve the people.
He said Benjamin utilises her salary to buy hampers for her constituents.
“Keith Scotland is the MP for Port of Spain South, he went and sit on PNM Recovery Committee that give neither a dinner mint, not a mosquito repellent, not a box of Three Plumes, nothing for the people, but Keith Scotland get $10,000 based on the report of the Auditory General on the Public Accounts of Trinidad and Tobago,” said Roberts.
“Keith Scotland went on a committee to help black people in his constituency, and had to be paid to sit on the committee to take care of his constituents, and allyuh vote for that!” he added.
Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal also knocked Scotland’s payment, saying it is like a father who is a taxi-driver and he charges his children for dropping them to school.
Reasonable stipend
In 2020, following a week of fiery protests in East Port of Spain over the police killing of three men in Morvant, Rowley appointed a Community Recovery Committee (CRC) headed by psychologist Anthony Watkins.
The team was mandated to evaluate and design a path forward for communities in need. The Prime Minister said then that the team was selected to find working solutions to address some chronic problems which can be found in urban and semi-urban communities.
Rowley said then that the group members had volunteered their services. However, he said it was decided that they will be given a “reasonable stipend”.
Watkins recently told the Express the committee’s report was submitted to Cabinet last year.
Also speaking at the meeting, Opposition Senator Damian Lyder knocked the Government for its failure to look after the people. “Why are you not subsidising the price of flour instead of paying the rent and illegal briefs for the friends, family and financiers of the Government?” he asked.
Control taxes
He noted former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar removed VAT from over 7,000 food items.
Lyder said if the Government wanted to help the people, they can do so by controlling how much they tax people. He said the Government should take note of what happened politically in Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom.
Lyder said the last time the people had a Government that cared was under Persad-Bissessar’s leadership.
He urged the people to “riot” with their fingers and remove the PNM at the next general election.