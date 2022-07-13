MP SCOTLAND PAID $10K

Relatives of 17-year-old Leonardo Williams are hoping his legacy will be one of love and not of hate.

“Remember him as he lived, remember the life he lived, and let love come from these memories. I know we are still focused on his death, and we are all still hurt, and we are still trying to come to terms with our feelings, but let us spread love, because he lived a life of love. Let love come from this and let us show the country how we love. Don’t let hate consume us,” Stephen Williams, Leonardo’s godfather, pleaded while delivering the eulogy for the 17-year-old yesterday at the funeral service in Phase Four, Beetham Gardens.