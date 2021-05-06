MP: Tunapuna market properly sanitised

coronavirus

Member of Parliament for Tunapuna Esmond Forde is assuring that the Tunapuna market as well as the Unemployment Relief Office (URP) where Balnarine “Balo” Bennie worked have been properly sanitised.

Bennie, a well-known Tunapuna resident, died on Monday due to Covid-19 complications.

The 63-year-old was a vendor at the Tunapuna market, a gym owner and trainer, as well as senior assistant engineer employed with the Ministry of Works and Transport.

“Since he contracted Covid, we have sanitised the URP office on Connell Street where he used to work. We have sanitised the Tunapuna market.

“Up to yesterday (Wednesday), I spoke to the vice-chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, Travis Williams, and he told me that they were sanitising there,” Forde told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday.

“It seems there were one or two people who were in his gym who went to get tested for the virus. One person tested positive in the Upper Fairley Street area and, as a result of that, he transmitted it to his sister, who has since passed away. She had added ailments,” he stated.

Forde said Bennie battled the virus for about a week.

He pointed out that Bennie did not take the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I want to make that clear because I know a lot of people are trying to make that link. There was just a delay in him going to get the healthcare and he only lived about a week with Covid,” Forde stated.

He said Bennie’s wife, who also contracted the virus, is recovering at the Couva Hospital and is doing “pretty okay”.

He said up until the time of his illness, Bennie sold ochroes, hot peppers and pimentos at the Tunapuna market.

“During the week he worked at the Ministry of Works, and on evenings he did his farming. On weekends he would be in the Tunapuna market. He was basically a legend in the Tunapuna market. Everybody knows Balo in the Tunapuna market. Outside of that, he was a Carnival masman,” Forde said.

He said Bennie was also the public relations officer of the Tunapuna People’s National Movement executive.

“He was really a good guy and we were very close,” Forde said, adding Bennie was one of his biggest supporters in his political career. “I am indebted to him and he knew that and I told him that on many occasions,” Forde said.

