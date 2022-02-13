MPs express concern over PM’s prostitution statement

THREE Opposition Members of Parliament have expressed concern over the statement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that a high demand for prostitution services from the Venezuelan migrant community, “particularly in the borough of Chaguanas”, is fuelling the human trafficking problem that is playing out along the maritime borders of Trinidad and Tobago.
MP for Caroni East Rishad Seecheran, MP for Chaguanas East Vandana Mohit and MP for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally all criticised Rowley’s statement in Parliament on Friday.
Rowley was speaking during the Prime Minister Question Time in Parliament as he responded to questions by Naparima MP Rodney Charles on the issue of the treatment of Venezuelan migrants.
The Prime Minister said: “Since the Member wants publicised guidelines, which exist, about where the problem is, I will answer by quoting for the member from a document from Venezuela, called Gender and Crimes, dated February 11 (2021); it is very recent by Venezuelan Investigative Unit, with respect to the very people that he’s claiming to want to defend.
“(The report states): Some (illegal migrants) stay in the South while others head to the North and the Central region, mainly to Borough of Chaguanas where the demand for prostitutes thrives.”
Seecheran in a statement called on Rowley to apologise to the people of Chaguanas and by extension the entire nation. Seecheran said Rowley’s statement was an attempt “to deflect from a non-performing Minister of National Security”.
“In an attempt to deflect from a non-performing Minister of National Security, the Prime Minister (Friday) in Parliament asserted that illegal migration from Venezuela is being fuelled by the illicit sex trade, and more specifically the illicit sex trade in the Borough of Chaguanas. The Prime Minister refused to answer why a vessel filled with persons seeking refuge was fired upon by the Coast Guard of Trinidad and Tobago. The question remains, ‘why did the Coast Guard resort to deadly force, to apprehend a vessel with women and children on board?’ The Prime Minister also sought to cast aspersions on the citizens of the Chaguanas Borough, who have been besieged by crime under his administration. Earlier in the pandemic, the residents of Central Trinidad were labelled by officials of the Ministry of Health as fuelling the spread of Covid-19,” the Caroni East MP said.
Seecheran continued, “Instead of blaming the Maduro dictatorship for the hardships that have caused millions to flee Venezuela, Prime Minister Rowley focused blame on the Borough of Chaguanas. As of October 2021, a combination of violence, insecurity, and a lack of food, medicine, and other services, has resulted in more than 5.9 million Venezuelans having to flee the country, creating one of the largest displacement crises in the world.
“More than 80 per cent fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, with Colombia and Peru home to the majority.”
Report it to police
MP Mohit in a WhatsApp response to the Sunday Express, stated: “If the Prime Minister has information about prostitution in Chaguanas, as head of the National Security Council he has a duty to inform the police. There are many Venezuelans living in Chaguanas just like they are living everywhere in Trinidad ... so why single out Chaguanas? The Avenue in Port of Spain has many Venezuelans living and working in that area. Are the Venezuelans in Chaguanas different from any other Venezuelans living in Trinidad?
“If the PM is reading from a document that originated from Venezuela about gender and crime in Trinidad it is an indictment on his administration. So why is the Prime Minister trying to denigrate Chaguanas?”
Rambally issued a statement yesterday in which he said Rowley “appears content to politically shame certain areas of this country like the Borough of Chaguanas, as though the persons in these areas are the sole contributors to the high incidence of human trafficking in T&T”.
Rambally said Rowley referenced contents of a report issued a year ago authored by the Venezuelan Investigative Unit which had referenced a Reuters Report of December 17, 2020, entitled “Trinidad to impose stiffer penalties on trafficking of Venezuelans”.
“Dr Rowley’s latest approach, or rather non-approach, only serves to decrease the morale of society. As human trafficking persists (due to high sexual appetites of persons in Chaguanas as alleged by Dr Rowley) criminal networks grow stronger, and the public’s trust in the Government grows weaker. What Dr Rowley fails to appreciate is that the international community is taking note of his Government’s inability to deal with trafficking and the country’s global reputation is fast declining and respect from international quarters is fading fast,” said the Chaguanas West MP.
“While there are several approaches to be discussed moving forward, I wish to refer at this time to just one. There is an obvious nexus between sex trafficking and hotels. Recognising the links between this crime and the hotel industry (inclusive of guesthouses, etc) is one critical area of concern and one which should be a subject of investigation. It is important to show leadership and innovation in the drive towards ending the scourge of human trafficking and holding those responsible, be they transporters of illegal immigrants or hotel operators is a good place to start. The Rowley-led Government has the paramount and unavoidable duty to strategise and implement the fight against human trafficking. It is high time that they get down to work,” said Rambally.