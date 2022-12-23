MPs notice ‘spike’ in people reaching out for assistance

TWO MPs in Central Trinidad say they, too, have been overwhelmed with cries for help from citizens who are struggling to make ends meet, and they lament that not everyone would receive the help they so desperately need.
Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram said yesterday his constituency office has been inundated with calls and requests for food assistance from constituents.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Ram noted comments from charitable organisations which said they had been experiencing higher-than-usual numbers of people requesting aid during the Christmas season, and he said he had noticed the same in his constituency.
“We had over 1,200 people coming to the office or calling for temporary relief,” he said, noting this was an increase compared to 2021’s figures of just over 900.
He said while he had received 200 temporary food support cards to distribute, the need was far greater.
“How are you going to put 1,200 into 200?” he questioned.
“How are you going to choose when all these people are reaching out for assistance? They are calling and messaging on Facebook and coming to the office. It can be overwhelming.”
Asked whether he believed all the people asking for assistance were truly in need, Ram said based on assessments from field officers and observations of a person’s living conditions, he believed they were genuine.
“Somebody won’t be coming out of their way, finding themselves to my office if they didn’t really need it. That’s how I look at it,” he stated.
He said people selected to receive the 200 food cards, valued at $550 each, were based on the field officers’ recommendations.
Ram cited the increase in food prices as one of the reasons for the increase in people seeking assistance.
“My mother asked me to go get some seasoning this morning and it was $12 for a chive, $12 for a celery,” he lamented.
Ram said his office has been assisting where it can, including a toy drive held last Saturday and a “Christmas Wonderland” outreach event that is currently ongoing.
“We can’t help everybody, but we can try to do our part as best as we can. I hope there is some relief to the nation in the new year in terms of crime and the level of poverty.”
Hard times
Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally said he, too, had noticed a spike in the number of people reaching out to his office for food support.
“We gave out the 200 food cards that were supplied by the Government, but the demand is in excess of 200,” he noted.
Rambally said his office had put together 175 hampers and distributed them to those who were not able to receive food cards, but requests are still coming in.
“The requests are still coming in via WhatsApp, text message and e-mail. E-mail requests come to my personal e-mail, my office e-mail, some come to the Parliament e-mail.
“They call into the office and you have people who drop by the office as well. There is definitely a greater demand for food during this time.”
Rambally said each Christmas season, there would be regular names asking for assistance, but this year he noticed new people reaching out for help, who had never before asked for assistance.
Some had recently lost jobs and fallen on hard times, he noted.
Rambally said his office is assisting as much as it can, including with the purchase of school supplies and other non-food items.
Things better
in the East
D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian said she had not noticed any increase in calls for food assistance to her constituency office during the Christmas season, noting aid is given year-round.
She said under the guidance of councillor Joycelyn Worrell, a kitchen garden project was started in the constituency during the Covid-19 pandemic, and this has been going well.
Additionally, she said members of the PNM constituency executive have been donating food items for distribution to constituents in need.
“With our party groups, we ask them to adopt families to give them support, and things have been going quite well. We compiled our list, we know the persons who are in need because they usually interact with us throughout the year, and what we tried to do is give the support to persons who are not receiving support elsewhere.”
Morris-Julian said the D’Abadie/O’Meara constituency has a good team and people who are supportive, as well as supermarkets like Cost Cutters and Xtra Foods that donate generously, so the needs of the community are met.
Efforts to contact other Government MPs for feedback on requests for aid to their constituency offices were unsuccessful.
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox also could not be reached for comment.