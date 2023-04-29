MPs spar over ‘act of terror’

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday agreed with Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal that the spate of bomb threats was an “abominable” act which caused panic and disruption.
But Hinds could not endorse Moonilal’s description of the incident as “an act of terror” since the investigations were still ongoing.
“It may have been just an ordinary miscreant,” he said.
Responding to an urgent question from Moonilal in the House of Representatives, Hinds said: “This was described as abominable by the Member (Moonilal) and that is the only correct thing that can be said from him in a long time. It was absolutely abominable that some person or persons would have ventured to do what they did by sending this message of bomb threats across the nation’s schools.
“And I must also agree (with Moonilal) that it has caused some element of panic, most of which has now subsided. It has disrupted the school system, disrupted classes and therefore abominable indeed it is.
“Thankfully the Cabinet approved and we had improved the number of officers in the Police Special Branch who are skilled in bomb disposal- bomb technicians- we have increased the number by six with some foreign training in recent times.
“They always had a bomb disposal and clearance unit and we all went to work this morning on the nation’s schools ensuring that there was no actual danger and clearing it and inviting them to return to classes. But of course by then some of the schools had already dismissed their students.
“The Cyber Crime Unit and other units of police service were also deeply engaged in another aspect of enquiry, that is to determine the source because that kind of information particularly when it is misleading, disruptive as it is, might constitute other criminal offences and that investigation is also on the way.
“As for the Fire Service, it went on high alert and was present to deal with any emergency as might have arisen. Thankfully all has gone well so far and the situation is returning to normal,” he said.
Hinds: PM got involved
Hinds said early yesterday morning he received a call from the Minister of Education who indicated that there was a problem of a bomb threat at a particular school in Central Trinidad. He said he was on his way to an event where the Commissioner of Police, Chief Fire Officer and Chief of Defence Staff were present and by the time they got into a conversation the number of affected schools had mushroomed becoming largely nationwide, even including schools in Tobago.
Asked by Moonilal whether, given the “act of terror” perpetrated against the citizens of T&T, particularly children and the fact that cyber crime was involved, the Government was considering seeking international help to find the perpetrators of this “dastardly act of terror”, Hinds replied that he had indicated that the matter was under investigation, “and therefore I myself- though I know members on the other side know a lot about terror-I am not in a position...” before facing loud protests from Opposition members about imputing improper motives.
House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George asked Hinds to “find another way” to say what he wanted.
Hinds said it was Moonilal who introduced the concept of terror, “and I am simply saying that I am in no position to say that. The matters are under investigation and I will await the outcome of the police investigation to determine what it was. It may have been just an ordinary miscreant, one never knows,” he said.
Asked by Moonilal whether given the implications of the matter and the disruption it caused, the National Security Council was convened to discuss the matter.
Hinds replied: “Unlike another Prime Minister with whom he is very familiar, Madam Speaker, this Prime Minister, as soon as this matter broke, he made contact with yours truly as Minister of National Security and he directed that action be taken along the lines as I have described.”
Education Minister:
No mass hysteria
Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said while there was no “mass hysteria”, social workers and guidance counsellors were on hand in the nation’s schools to engage pupils who might have been traumatised.
Responding to an urgent question from Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo, Gadsby-Dolly condemned in the strongest possible terms the action taken by nefarious unknown persons to destabilise the education system in T&T.
She said worthy of equal condemnation were the people who committed that act at the Belmont Secondary School, which had been invaded by gunmen.
In all cases-at all schools and at Belmont Secondary school-the principal and the teachers led the students out of the school to the muster point and though thankfully there weren’t been any reports of mass hysteria, the school social workers and guidance counsellors were on hand to hold small-group meeting with the students and any student who presented as having being more traumatised, they were engaged in individual sessions.
Most of the schools were dismissed but from Monday any student that is requiring that type of assistance will be supported by the staff of the Student Support Services Division,” she said.