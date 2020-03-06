In parliament
THE issue of who has been elected as the government of Guyana is still being determined, said acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert yesterday.
Speaking in the House of Representatives he described as “premature” a question on whether the Trinidad and Tobago Government had recognised the David Granger administration as the new government of Guyana.
Responding to a question during Prime Minister’s Question Time, Imbert said: “It may very well be that the Member for Oropouche East (Dr Roodal Moonilal) has better information than the Office of the Prime Minister in the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. We in Trinidad and Tobago at the Office of the Prime Minister have not yet been informed as to the nature of the new government of Guyana. As far as I can tell from anecdotal information and informal reports that matter is still being determined and since it is still being determined, the question is premature.”
Naparima MP Rodney Charles asked what was Government’s position on the Caricom statement indicating that it was dissatisfied with the results of the elections as indicated by President Granger, Imbert said he would not accept anything Charles said without checking it first.
“Unlike the UNC the PNM does not interfere in the internal affairs of another sovereign state,” Imbert stated.
Minister’s statement
Moonilal thanked Imbert for the statement that Government would not interfere, but he pointed out that a member of the Government had already pronounced on this matter.
Moonilal was referring to a statement made by Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis on Facebook which said: “The UNC lost another election and in Guyana of all places.”
“While Minister Imbert says the Government does not interfere in the affairs of a sovereign state, Minister Francis has already determined who has won and who has lost,” Moonilal told the Express.
Moonilal said Francis’ statement was a “most despicable one”.
“It was a case of a junior minister completely out of line.”
Moonilal said there must be a strong commitment to democracy and the rule of law regardless of who wins and who loses.
He said his position in asking the question was not to support one group or the other.
He said the people of Guyana expressed their will and voted for governments and like the people of Trinidad and Tobago, they had changed government.
Moonilal said it was a very serious matter and there were unprecedented statements from several governments.
Guyana’s general election has descended in deadlock, chaos and violence with the two main parties claiming victory.
Moonilal had earlier asked Imbert whether in the light of statements from significant nations on the Guyana elections, whether the Government of Trinidad and Tobago was prepared to issue a statement on the developments in Guyana, where countries have arrived at the conclusion that the electoral process was based on fraud but Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde disallowed the question.
A similar question from Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh on the joint statement released by the heads of mission of the US, UK, Canada and the EU about credible allegations of fraud and calling Guyana’s President Granger not to have a transition of government which they believe to be unconstitutional, was also disallowed.