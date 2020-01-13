Some of the other places in the world that have higher rates of gender killings do not even play soca, says defending International Soca Monarch and Grenadian soca star Mr Killa (Hollice Mapp).
The singer yesterday added his voice to the chorus of citizens who disagree with former health minister Dr Fuad Khan, who last week said local music artistes are partly responsible for fuelling the negative way some men view women, as their lyrics portray women as sexual objects.
At the time, Khan, who was reacting to the domestic violence killings of three women in separate incidents, said local music was partly to blame for a culture of misogyny in Trinidad and Tobago.
Khan has since said he did not pick on soca but was referring to local music.
“Whether it’s soca, chutney, dancehall...the lyrics are designed to denigrate a woman’s body,” Khan said.
Mr Killa, who said he intends to defend his 2019 International Soca Monarch title with his hit song “Soca Storm”, was speaking at a news conference in Maraval to reveal his plans for Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2020.
He said society is mentally deteriorating, which could be another reason for the violence against women. “Some of the other places in the world that has higher rates of gender killings do not even play soca. When you listen to soca you never hear soca say to kill anybody, beat anybody, or anything like that. I don’t know how he made the connection. I really cannot decipher the connection, because soca hardly plays throughout the year and men still kill women.
“There are a lot of foolish people on the planet, and I think that society is mentally deteriorating in many other ways, and men are not happy. I think you have more issues that are more pressing like the stress affecting human beings than to try to blame something on music,” Mr Killa said.
Touchy topic
Also commenting on the ongoing debate on whether dancehall should be played in Carnival fetes, Mr Killa said he doesn’t see it as an issue. “It’s a very touchy topic. I don’t think that if I’m in a party throughout Carnival and someone play two dancehall I would have a problem. When you go to Jamaica they show so much love to Trinidad music and to soca as a whole.
“I would go to a dancehall party and soca will play. I don’t think that I should completely lock a brother out of Carnival. If I am in a party and I hear 76 soca play and one dancehall, I wouldn’t be mad. Sometimes we have problems that are not problems. I think it should be one love, one Caribbean. There is a great network happening in soca music and it does not speak violence and does not preach violence.
“I don’t think we should be afraid. As soca artistes we should not be afraid of anything else playing because during Carnival time there is nothing that can beat soca, and even after Carnival time there is noting that could beat soca,” he said.
Mr Killa revealed that in the coming months he will do a collaboration with Barrington Levy, Shaggy and Capleton.
Meanwhile, he plans to take Trinidad Carnival to the next level with his 2020 hit, boosting it with a series of new productions for a new “vibe”. “‘Soca Storm’ is a category one now. It will be turned into a category four, then a category five storm right in time for Soca Monarch,” he said.