Political leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah is of the view that the Prime Minister’s plan to establish a committee to address escalating crime in Trinidad and Tobago is nothing new and will be “another failure”.
“I saw comments by the business community saying they’re glad to hear something happening, but I believe that what the Prime Minister said and nothing is the same thing. It’s going to be another dud, another failure,” he said during the MSJ’s programme on Facebook on Tuesday night called Tuesday Talk.
“So we have another committee now, chaired not by ministers but by two permanent secretaries, and with other permanent secretaries from different ministries being involved. But there have been tonnes of reports addressing the issue of the crisis of our young people and violence and so on,” he added.
Abdulah said the most recent committee was the Community Recovery Committee chaired by Anthony Watkins.
In July 2020, following a week of fiery protests by residents of East Port of Spain—Beetham, Laventille, Cocorite, Sea Lots and Morvant—over the shooting death of three men in Morvant by police, which was caught on video, Rowley set up the committee to come up with solutions to help at-risk communities.
“We didn’t hear anything about what that committee was really doing. We knew that they were engaged in some discussions. And then after the killings of the three young men by the police on Independence Square two Saturdays ago, Dr Watkins, in a report in the Express, said his committee reported a year ago in the middle of 2021, and that report has not been made public,” Abdulah said.
“So here we have another committee. What is this committee going to do that the Selwyn Ryan report (of 2013) didn’t do, which is a very detailed report of problems in those communities? And then you had one study done by Prof Ramesh Deosaran, and then the Watkins report. What is this committee going to do that is so different?” he asked.
At a news conference on Monday, Rowley announced the Government’s plan to declare this country’s ”dramatic escalation in violent crime” a public health issue.
He said a committee will be established to come up with a plan of action, which would entail educating the youth population at various levels, with the aim of steering them away from crime and criminal activity.
NTAC a mamaguy
Commenting on the Prime Minister’s call on Monday for the labour movement to return to the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC), Abdulah felt trade unions were right to walk out of the organisation as they were being “mamaguyed”.
He said he fully supported unions not returning.
“Because you can’t be engaged in NTAC and then you close down Petrotrin and retrench all, all, all the workers...,” he said.
NTAC was formed in 2016 to facilitate engagements, dialogue and consultations with the private sector, labour movements and the Government.
The trade union movement withdrew from the organisation in March 2021, saying their role in NTAC was serving no purpose for the trade union movement and the working class.
Abdulah said NTAC started “going downhill” after Rowley failed to even acknowledge a memorandum sent to him by then chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB) Dr Terrence Farrell in early 2016, making certain recommendations on the process by which NTAC should address T&T’s economic difficulties.
“What we recommended in essence was the NTAC be chaired by the Prime Minister; second all that at the very first meeting, the agenda should be laid out as priority for the NTAC of dealing with the country’s economic difficulties, and that at the second meeting, the Minister of Finance should come with a presentation stating, from the Government’s perspective, what the state of the economy is. And then at the second meeting, labour would present what it thinks the economic situation is, and the private sector would present what it thinks what the economic situation is because people have different interests and look at it differently,” he recalled.
Abdulah said the document recommended that on the basis of those three presentations, there would be debate among the various bodies, and each body would return with specific proposals as to what they could do to “share the burden of adjustment”.
“There wouldn’t be agreement on all but there could be some consensus on some elements, which could then be implemented. Now had that been done, then the 2014/2016 negotiations probably would have been resolved sometime in 2016, on the basis of that type of tripartite approach. But the Prime Minister did not even have the common courtesy to send back an e-mail to Dr Farrell, as chairman of EDAB, and say thank you very much, I acknowledge receipt of your memorandum,” he said.