MSJ: NP board must go

THE Movement for Social Justice has supported the call by the Petroleum Dealers Association for the board of National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd to resign over the cooking gas fiasco of a $5 price hike on the 20-pound cooking gas cylinder.
In its weekly media conference, political leader David Abdulah said it would be a board decision that gave rise to a note to prompt the price hike, which he termed “significant”.
“If the board handles this particular matter of increasing the price of LPG without authorisation in this manner, can you imagine the chaos and confusion that will arise if the Government proceeds with its plan to both liberalise the domestic fuel market to allow fuel prices to go up? As well as if it were to privatise or sell gas stations that are currently owned by NP or owned by the State? We, therefore, restate our position that there should be no liberalisation at this time of the domestic fuel market nor should there be a privatisation of gas stations,” said Abdulah. “If that LPG cooking gas price had gone up, can you imagine the pressure that the majority of our people would have had to cook their food they can’t afford to buy.”
The MSJ political leader also spoke on the proposal by the Government for the most vulnerable citizens to be given fuel cards for discounts at NP gas stations.
Abdulah said the most vulnerable in society are those who are unemployed, have lost their jobs, minimum wage workers, and single parents who take public transport like taxis and maxi-taxis and therefore do not need a fuel card, but affordable transportation.
“Therefore, if there’s a liberalisation of the fuel market and fuel prices rise then the cost of transportation for them—the most vulnerable—will go up,” he said. “That proposal by the Minister of Finance was harebrained, utterly ridiculous and made absolutely no sense, to put it politely.
Abdulah also spoke on the issue of the announcement by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert on Government’s intention to remove Value Added Tax (VAT) on a list of food items, including on the list some items which are already zero-rated.
“That’s another example of the incompetence and the bungling by this Government and the Minister of Finance in particular. We recall that in 2015 when the Minister of Finance, announced that he would reduce VAT from 15 per cent to 12.5 per cent but then added a whole range of food items (for VAT). That was a lot of confusion because prices were going down and there was price gouging and all kinds of nonsense,” he said.
Abdulah said the MSJ had proposed a Fair Prices List published by the Consumer Affairs Division.
He said the list would include food items, hardware materials and other essential items and their retail prices would be based on the international market prices plus freight/ landing taxes /insurances and transport costs.
The MSJ leader said, alternatively, there needs to be a “massive agricultural effort” to foster local farmers in agriculture and its related industries in an effort to reduce the import bill and increase exports.