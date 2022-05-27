Mt St Benedict church, monastery remain closed

The church and monastery at Mt St Benedict remain closed, following Abbot John Pereira contracting Covid-19, to prevent any further spread among monks and the public.

Pereira’s brother, Fr Christian Pereira, parish priest at the La Romaine Roman Catholic Church, remains hospitalised after falling ill—not Covid—since last Friday morning.

Yesterday both Roman Catholic Vicar General Fr Martin Sirju and Fr Robert Christo, Vicar of Communication, and St Dominic’s Roman Catholic priest, at Penal, confirmed the Pereira brothers had fallen ill, and asked the country to pray fervently for their speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Roman Catholic archbishop Fr Jason Gordon, who had contracted Covid-19, has taken vacation to get some rest and relaxation, and is at home. In a phone interview yesterday, Fr Sirju said: “Yes. The abbot is Covid-19-positive. But out of an abundance of caution, he has taken a decision to close Mt St Benedict church and the monastery.

“He is cautious and does not know whom the other monks would have interacted with. I know it will be in keeping with the State’s Covid-19 established protocols. Abbot will reopen when he thinks its safe.”

Sirju added: “Fr Christian Pereira has not contracted Covid-19, but he is not in the best of health. He is under medical supervision.

“He fell ill last Friday morning, and had to be taken to the doctor. He is not having any visitors. People can pray for both of them. They are recuperating.”

Giving an update on Gordon, he said: “He is not taking calls. He had a bout of Covid-19. He took his vacation around this time to get some rest. He is in the country.

“I know His Grace (Gordon) would not like the abbot to take any chances health-wise so he can temporarily close the church. We encourage people to keep praying and seeking God daily.”

When contacted, Fr Christo said: “They are not taking any calls. They were recuperating. Please pray for them. I ask the country to pray for the Pereiras and for all others affected by Covid-19, and for all who are sick at this time.”

