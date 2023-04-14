MULTIPLE charges of aiding and abetting prostitution and operating a brothel were yesterday dismissed against a Venezuelan woman and her Chinese boyfriend by a Port of Spain magistrate.
The reason for the dismissal of the charges was based mainly on the non-availability of the four alleged Venezuelan victims to testify since they were allowed to return to their home country after being rescued by police in 2019.
The woman, Soleith “Queen” Torres, faced a total of 44 charges—23 for operating a brothel, 20 for aiding and abetting prostitution, and one for money laundering.
The other defendant, Jinfu “King” Zhu, faced 23 counts of operating a brothel and one for money laundering.
While all the charges contrary to the Sexual Offences Act were dismissed, the two were committed by Magistrate Adia Mohammed to stand trial at the High Court on the money laundering charges.
Even though they were both in the country illegally, the two were each granted bail with a surety in the sum of $300,000.
The preliminary enquiry began in the Port of Spain court last September 5, during which Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal made an application under Section 15 of the Evidence Act to have the statements given to police by the four alleged victims tendered into evidence.
The application was made on the basis that the victims were out of the jurisdiction and it was not reasonably practicable for the State to secure their attendance to have them testify against the defendants.
Attorneys Chase Pegus and Taradath Singh both objected to the tendering of the statements, on the ground that the prosecution failed to establish that the alleged victims, ages 19 and 20, were indeed outside of the jurisdiction.
Even if they were, the attorneys argued that it was the State that allowed them to leave the country in the first place.
The magistrate yesterday ruled in favour of the defence, and refused to tender the statements.
Based on this, Dougdeen-Jaglal said that in the absence of the statements being tendered, the State would be unable to make out a prima facie case against the two for the charges under the Sexual Offences Act.
It was at that point the magistrate dismissed the matters.
Search warrant
The facts were that during the early morning hours of February 4, 2019, officers of the Four Roads Police Station executed a warrant in search of arms and ammunition at a house in West Circle, Westmoorings.
Upon entering the building, they found four Venezuelan women, along with the two defendants.
The officers also allegedly found 16 strawberry-textured, heart-shaped tablets, and thousands of dollars in different currencies.
The cash found included $80,000, US$2,393 and other currencies from Suriname, China, Jamaica, Venezuela, Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.
Several documents, including notebooks, were found and seized before all six people in the house were detained and taken to the Four Roads station for questioning.
At the station, with the assistance of Immigration officers, it was discovered that all six were in the country illegally.
Torres, the facts stated, informed police she had invited her friends from Venezuela to come to Trinidad for the purpose of prostitution.
During the interviews with the woman, investigators were informed that they had sex in return for payment from Chinese “clients” at the house, under the direction of Torres and Zhu.
They claimed Torres would prepare meals for them and also inform them when clients arrived.
In addition, Torres would arrange taxi services to convey the women to the homes of the Chinese men for the purpose of prostitution, and back to the house at Westmoorings.
The women also informed police that the money seized at the house was obtained by them from sexual services and given to Torres and Zhu.
Arrangements had also been made for their arrival into the country at secluded locations by Torres.
The women said when they arrived, they were met by both defendants and taken to the Westmoorings house.
They said Torres was responsible for their care.