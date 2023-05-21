“MUMMY and daddy going to live with God.”
Theses were the heartbreaking words of the three-year-old daughter of fire officer Christian Adams and his wife, Tobago House of Assembly Division of Finance employee Teresa Alleyne-Adams, of Mt St George, Tobago, who died in a road traffic accident on Thursday.
Police reports said a truck was travelling east to west along the Claude Noel Highway near the Rockly Vale traffic lights, when a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction is said to have swerved in the pathway of the truck, causing the truck to collide with the couple’s white Suzuki car, crushing them.
The couple were on their way to pick up their three children from school.
Thomas Adams, father of Christian Adams, said on Friday, that all three children—ages ten, five and three—have been told about what happened to their parents.
He spoke from his Mt St George home.
“My youngest brother, he came after and he said Chris and Teresa were in the vehicle, it’s two of them, so I said where my grandchildren they had to be in the car, and he come back and he said is the two of them alone and I started bawling and I said well I have to take care of my grandchildren as I always do. I will just have to continue and do more than normal because father and mother gone,” he said.
He shared what the late couple’s three-year-old daughter said to him. “Life will have to go on; the Lord take them home and as my granddaughter said, ‘mummy and daddy going to live with God,’” he recalled. “I said Amen,” Thomas Adams said.
He remembered the couple as being inseparable.
“You don’t see one without the other; you see Christian and his wife and if you look again you see Christian, his wife and their three children. They went to the beach and all about together,” he said.
Bernie Jack-Greig, a cousin of Alleyne-Adams, said she is still trying to come to terms with the loss.
“As a mother, from the time I get the news, (Thursday) my belly burned me. I did not eat, it was a restless night. I feel it for the children, the three little children because it bring me back to myself as my mother died when I was a year and six months so I don’t know my mother neither and those three little ones would not know mother or father and it’s very hard,” Jack-Greig said.
Tobago-born Anglican Bishop Reverend Claude Berkley said, on Friday, he was struggling to come to terms with the loss.
In a phone interview, Berkley said: “It’s sad. It’s a tragedy. I share their pain at the sudden loss of this beautiful family. We could imagine the pain the family members are going through. They have three young children. Now they are orphaned.
“Our family is deeply saddened because we knew them well. I knew the wife from Bishop’s High School, Tobago. I was a teacher there. I share their pain, their hurt and grief.”
Tobago police are reviewing CCTV footage to determine if charges should be laid in the matter.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Tobago Collis Hazel told members of the media on Friday the matter is under investigation.
“First of all I want to take the opportunity to express the deepest condolences to the bereaved family involving that fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Thursday. At present the matter is under investigation and the police would be doing every effort in our investigation to ensure that those persons or person involved will be brought to justice,” Hazel said. —additional reporting
by Michelle Loubon