‘Mummy, come look for me’

Esperance Village
TODAY is the birthday of missing Samantha Ramjit, a young woman with Down Syndrome.
Her family’s wish is that she will return home to them.
For Samantha’s 23rd birthday, her mother, Radika Ramjit, had already bought her gift of an “om” (sacred Hindu symbol) pendant with a chain and had it spiritually blessed by a pundit.
The mother also planned to take her to Gulf City Mall and purchase a KFC meal for her and the family.
But while Ramjit waits to shower her daughter with love for her birthday, her heart hurts with grief and worry for her missing child.
Samantha went missing from her family’s home on Beckles Street North, Esperance Village, near San Fernando, on March 20.
During an interview with the Express on Wednesday, Ramjit, 56, said she had a dream about her child just hours earlier.
“I dreamt that she was in a mosque and she told me, ‘Mummy, come and get me. Mummy, come and look for me,’” said Ramjit, her voice breaking as she held back tears. “The dream was clear as day and I just need to have my daughter back at home.”
Ramjit said Samantha is the last of her five children and her only daughter.
She said her youngest son, Rocky, was born with a physical disability and uses a wheelchair.
Samantha helps take care of Rocky, and he is missing her terribly, looking out for her every day, said Ramjit.
When Samantha was born, her father, Kumar Ramjit, beamed with joy and pride.
Ramjit said her husband was always a jolly person, but there was something extra about him when their daughter was born.
Ramjit, a watchman who was employed at IAL Engineering Services Ltd in San Fernando, died ten years ago of colon cancer.
He was 50 years old when he passed away, and Ramjit said Samantha often speaks to a framed picture of him in their home.
“She would talk to the picture and say, ‘Daddy, come home’. He used to spoil her. My husband was a very loving person who loved to laugh and talk with everyone. He was very hardworking, and even though he was sick, nobody would even know he was not feeling well because he was very humble and friendly. Even on his dying day, he was still laughing and talking.
“He was a very good father and husband. He loved Samantha very much. He and her brothers call her ‘Popo’. I call her ‘Pooh Bear’,” she said.
Ramjit said her daughter inherited her father’s friendly nature and has a warm, big smile.
“When coming home after work, he would always walk with cakes, snacks or doubles for us, but especially for Samantha. Anything she wanted, she would get. For her birthday, he would always get the cake and we would cut the cake together. One of the last pictures we took out together was of him cutting the birthday cake with her,” said Ramjit.
Samantha attended the Lady Hochoy School in Penal, and after graduation, she went to the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities.
At the centre, she acquired skills in cooking and sewing.
“But after Covid, she did not want to go back to school. I took her in January for her to rejoin classes, but she did not want to go back,” said the mother.
‘Acting kind of hyper’
Samantha is not only a special needs person, but she also attends an outpatient clinic and requires medication for her condition.
When she walked out of her family’s home on March 20, all of her possessions and medication were left behind.
This weighs heavily on her mother’s mind.
Ramjit said she has been searching for her daughter since the day she left home.
Her enquiries led to someone who told her that Samantha was last seen in San Fernando.
Since March 14, her daughter had been acting “kind of hyper” and had left home to go there, she said.
Ramjit said her daughter knew how to use public transportation as they travelled everywhere together.
“We are accustomed going to Library Corner to buy apples and figs there. One of the vendors told me that someone took her up from Library Corner and took her to Princes Town. I am very stressed out if someone has her.
“She is a special needs child and needs her family and her medication. She cannot be out there by herself. When she does not get her medication in time, she would quarrel and act kind of hyper,” said the mother.
Ramjit said she has reported her daughter missing to the San Fernando Police Station.
“I am missing and grieving for my daughter. I cannot sleep for long periods and sometimes I dream of her. One of my sisters-in-law who Samantha is close to also dreamed of her, laughing and talking the way she always does,” said Ramjit.
The mother said her daughter is literate, but her speech is limited.
The family attends the Hindu temple in Bhagwansingh Trace, Esperance Village.
“I pray to Lord Shiva that Samantha comes back home. Everyone in the temple is praying for our family that she will return safely,” she said.
Ramjit said her daughter ran away from home on one previous occasion and the police brought her back.
She said her daughter used a hammer and made an opening in the galvanised fence on the perimeter of their home.
“The last time she came back home, she told me she was sorry. I told her it was not safe to go out there by herself and she understood. I am scared of the criminals out there and I need to have my daughter back home,” she said.
Ramjit said her daughter was last seen wearing blue short pants, a blouse with a flower pattern, and purple slippers.
Samantha also carried a pink purse in which her mother believes she has her cellphone and money.
The Hunters Search and Rescue team, led by Vallence Rambharat, has joined the search for Samantha.
• Anyone with information on this case can contact the San Fernando Police Station at 652-1771/2564, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS, or the police emergency numbers 555, 999 or 911, or send information on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) mobile app.
The Hunters Search and Rescue Team can be contacted at 475-4350, 727-3333, or through their Facebook page.