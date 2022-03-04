Murder accused free to apply for bail

THE way has now been cleared by the Court of Appeal for those on remand for murder to apply to the High Court for bail.
As of 3.30 p.m., yesterday, a three-judge panel comprising Chief Justice Ivor Archie and including Justices of Appeal Mira Dean-Armorer and Malcolm Holdip refused to extend a “bridging order” that was granted two weeks ago in a constitutional claim brought by former murder accused Akilli Charles.
Attorneys for the Office of the Attorney General are now working apace to petition the Privy Council in London, England, in an attempt to have it once again grant a stay/suspension of the Appeal Court’s declaration.
That application to the Privy Council is expected to be made by early next week. Until such time, though, attorneys representing murder accused are free to approach the High Court and apply for bail for their clients.
The Appeal Court has found that Section 5 of the Bail Act of 1994 which precluded anyone charged with murder from applying for bail was unconstitutional.
The judges held this was so because that section of law violated the doctrine of separation of powers since it took away a core judicial function from judges—that is, the consideration of bail for accused individuals.
In addition, the court found that Section 5 was not “saved law”, as argued by attorneys for the Office of the Attorney General.
Saved law is any law that was in existence in the Constitution prior to Trinidad and Tobago gaining Independence, provided it had not been significantly modified by the legislature post-Independence.
The legitimacy of such laws cannot be challenged in court.
No jurisdiction
The main reason for denying the State’s application was because the judges found they did not have the inherent jurisdiction under Section 5 of the Constitution to grant the request of the AG’s Office.
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, who led the case for Charles, contended the court only had such powers when it came to matters involving parties having some sort of gain to receive by a particular ruling.
But his client had no gain to receive. The case was one that involved the constitutional rights of individuals and, therefore, the court did not have the jurisdiction to grant any stay/suspension of its declaration.
The Appeal Court agreed.
Immediately following yesterday’s ruling, lead counsel for the AG’s Office, Fyard Hosein SC, said he and other attorneys representing the State would have been holding an emergency meeting yesterday evening to discuss and determine how they could best petition the Privy Council in the shortest possible time to have the latest decision reversed.
“I am sure we can get something filed by next Monday or Tuesday,” he said.
While the State has not as yet been granted final leave to petition the Privy Council, it was granted conditional leave.
This was not objected to by Ramlogan.
But it was of concern to Hosein. He said if only conditional leave was granted in the interim, he was uncertain if the Privy Council would entertain the State’s application for an emergency hearing.
Archie said in his experience, once conditional leave is granted, there is no reason why the application cannot be brought before the Privy Council “in the next few days”, and it will be entertained once there is merit in that application.
Public danger
In delivering the oral ruling, Archie said the grant of bail in this jurisdiction continues to be regulated by the Bail Act.
He said assuming the court had an inherent jurisdiction to grant the stay/suspension, there were a number of factors the court would have taken into consideration.
One of those factors is whether refusing or granting a stay would cause a danger to the public.
“Well, the Judiciary still has a discretion to grant or not grant bail, and we expect that to be exercised responsibly by High Court judges.
“We considered the fact that further restrictions of rights or benefits to which persons would be entitled would not be right, and an injustice. The State’s interest can be protected by the court on the applications,” he stated.
The Chief Justice went further to add that the rule of law would not be threatened if the stay were refused.
“The grant of bail can be regulated by law and secondly, inimical to the rule of law and public confidence to continue to fail to enforce rights to which the court has declared persons are entitled. This would be especially if it involves the deprivation of liberty,” he said.
Archie again made it clear justices of the High Court can only consider bail applications if all the relevant documents were before them. And this did not mean the individual would even be granted bail.
“If between now and next week 1,000 bail applications come before the court, it is obvious that those 1,000 applications cannot be dealt with in that space of time,” he said.
Relevant information
Earlier in the proceedings, Ramlogan had argued a similar point, pointing to instances where a person is charged with a bailable offence, the presiding judicial officer can adjourn the bail hearing until the court was furnished with all the relevant information by the prosecution.
So the argument that the State has a lack of resources and the inability to resist the bail applications was not a defence, when the constitutional rights of individuals were being infringed, he stated.
“This judgment is long overdue and may be used as a catalyst to force the executive to make sure people’s rights are protected.
“Is it not fair that a man who is presumed innocent, that he must always bear the brunt of this oppressive system that we are operating in,” said Ramlogan.
He went on to reiterate that the case was not about murder accused being entitled to bail, but to them simply being afforded the right to apply—and those applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
“It has always been our case that anybody who is a threat to society should never be granted bail,” said Ramlogan.
He pointed out that for nine years Charles remained on remand for murder, only to have the matter dismissed against him by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle after she found the State had insufficient evidence to have him committed to stand trial at the High Court.