Murder accused rush for bail

THE current “deluge” of bail applications by some of those charged with murder has left the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) unable to effectively attend to those applications with the urgency they require, DPP Roger Gaspard has said.
He said however that the inability to cope with the flood of applications with expedition is not just limited to the understaffed DPP’s Office.
Both the police and prison services are being placed under undue pressure to obtain critical information on each applicant and then have it handed over to prosecutors to properly address the applications, and this is proving to be a very difficult task, he said.
Since the Court of Appeal cleared the way in early March for accused murderers to apply for bail, there have been 78 applications, with one being granted, Gaspard pointed out.
He made the disclosure in a supplemental affidavit filed by the Office of the Attorney General as it moves to challenge the Appeal Court’s March 3 ruling at the Privy Council in London, England. A date for that hearing has not yet been set.
The State is also seeking to have the Privy Council grant a suspension of the Appeal Court’s ruling pending the hearing and determination of the final appeal.
The only person to be granted bail so far is Joel King. On March 25, he was granted bail by Master Nalini Singh in the sum of $1.5 million, or a cash alternative of $750,000.
However, to date, King remains in prison custody, having been unable to secure the bail.
An appeal against the master’s decision has since been filed and will come up for hearing before the Court of Appeal this morning.
Complete surprise
In the affidavit, Gaspard said his office does not have a full complement of staff, and the consequence of a flood of bail applications has created somewhat of a backlog of other criminal cases that also require urgent attention.
In addition, Gaspard lamented that currently, there are no rules that govern the procedure by which an application for bail ought to be made.
He said some of the applications have been made orally before masters of the Supreme Court during case management hearings.
“These applications come as a complete surprise to the prosecution who are unable to attend to assist at such short notice,” he said.
His office and that of the Criminal Records Office (CRO) of the Police Service share a close collaborative relationship, and it is based on this relationship, the DPP said, he had been informed by Insp Toolah Julien, the officer in charge of the CRO, that the department has been unable to obtain the necessary information to process the applications with urgency.
“I have also been informed by Insp Toolah Julien and verily believe that those requests (by the DPP’s Office for information) require the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to seek information from intelligence agencies, the Forensic Science Centre and the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service and prospective witnesses.
“Bail officers are also required to verify addresses and information provided by the relatives of persons applying for bail, so as to ascertain living arrangements and to confirm the applicants’ suggested place of abode,” he said.
Heavy burden
As it pertains to the Prison Service, Gaspard said the difficulties being faced were no less.
He said he was informed by Deputy Prisons Commissioner Sherwin Bruce that the records relating to remand prisoners were stored manually and not digitally.
These files contain intelligence reports relating to indiscipline, participation in gang activities, the planning and implementation of escapes, the smuggling of contraband including firearms and improvised weapons, and information regarding acts of violence against prison officers and other prisoners.
There is also a high incidence of physical threats made against prison officers by remanded persons who are charged with murder.
Gaspard said he was informed by Bruce that the requests for information by both the Office of the DPP and defence attorneys have placed a heavy burden on the service and that to effectively and reliably produce the information sought for the purpose of bail hearings, that prison officers be trained or retrained, the staff complement be increased and greater onus be placed on the digitalised treatment of stored files.
“In the premise that the primary institutions of the State, as they pertain to the hearing of bail applications for persons charged with murder, are unable to cope with the current deluge,” he said.